LG Unveils 2024 Gram SuperSlim OLED Laptop At A Shockingly Low Price





It's not often that I do a double-take when looking at a press release or product announcement, but I sure did one with LG's 2024 Gram SuperSlim laptop. Yes, it's incredibly thin as the name suggests, at around a mere 0.43 to 0.49 inches (depending on where you measure), and it's feather-light at a scant 2.18 pounds. But it's the introductory price that caught my attention.





LG is selling its latest Gram SuperSlim laptop for $799.99, which the company is touting as a "special discounted savings" of $600 versus the regular MSRP, up through the end of the month. Whether it bumps up to its full $1,399.99 retail MSRP in August is anyone's guess, but at least for the time being, this slim laptop with an OLED display is looking like a big deal.













That's right, LG is offering up a 15.6-inch OLED panel (1920x1080, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification) at this price point, which in and of itself is notable. It also sports a Core Ultra 5 125H processor (14C/18T, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 cache) based on Intel's latest-generation Meteor Lake architecture and Arc graphics with 7 Xe cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.





There are faster CPU options out there, sure, but it's a decent option for a lower cost laptop. It also brings with it some AI horsepower courtesy of an onboard NPU, even though this is not classified as a Microsoft Copilot+ PC (Qualcomm has first dibs on Copilot+ with its Snapdragon X Elite and Plus silicon).













Surely then, LG must have skimped on RAM and storage, right? Not exactly—LG deserves kudos for resisting any temptation it may have had to pair a paltry 8GB of RAM with a 256GB SSD, and instead opted for a baseline configuration of 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 RAM and a 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Granted, having 1TB of storage would be nice, but with dual M.2 slots inside, it's easy to add more storage if you need it.





To see how LG's latest Gram SuperSlim laptop compares to the competition, I headed over to Best Buy and sorted the options by ones with same or similar processor. I only found one with an OLED display—the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED for $799.99 . it also features a Core Ultra 5 125H and a 512GB SSD, but just 8GB of RAM.





Other features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, a pair of 2W stereo speakers, a Full HD IR webcam with dual mics, what look to be three USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack (the product page doesn't specify the I/O), and a 60Whr battery that LG claims is good for up to 20.5 hours.







There are other lower cost, non-OLED options with similar specs, though you're looking at around $899.99 and up. For example, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch 2K touchscreen) with a Core Ultra 125U (12C/14T, up to 4.3GHz, 12MB L3 cache), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is listed at $899.99 , while Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 with the same core config as the Yoga sells for $999.99



