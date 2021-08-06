LG UltraGear 27-Inch 144Hz And 240Hz Gaming Displays Deeply Discounted 25 Percent With These Hot Deals





If you're in the market for a fast gaming monitor to connect to your swanky GeForce RTX 3000 or Radeon RX 6000 graphics card, we have some excellent news for you this afternoon from the LG camp. Two of the company's 27-inch gaming monitors are available with rather steep discounts for a limited time.

Kicking things off is the UltraGear 27GN750-B, a 27-inch gaming display with a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. LG claims a 1ms response time (GTG) for this IPS monitor, and it comes with a 240Hz refresh rate. In addition to supporting HDR10, the UltraGear 27GN750-B also is compatible with NVIDIA's G-SYNC adaptive sync technology to eliminate screen tearing. The specs also claim that the display covered 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut.





The flashy monitor has a wide range of adjustments, with tilt and height adjustments. It can also pivot 90 degrees if that suits your needs. The UltraGear 27GN750-B also has slim bezels along the side and top, with just a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. The LG UltraGear 27GN750-B has an MSRP of $399.99 but is currently priced at $296.99 from Amazon, which is a 26 percent discount.

If a Full HD resolution isn't good enough for you, there's also the 27-inch UltraGear 27GN800-B. This IPS gaming display features a more pixel-dense QHD (2560x1440) resolution. You'll find the same HDR10 and NVIDIA G-SYNC support onboard. And like the UltraGear 27GN750-B, this display also supports 99 percent sRGB coverage.





However, the uptick in maximum resolution comes at the expense of the maximum refresh rate. The UltraGear 27GN800-B tops out at 144Hz instead of 240Hz. However, you do get the addition of AMD FreeSync Premium support, which is a nice bonus. Amazon is knocking $100 off the price of the UltraGear 27GN800-B (25 percent off), which brings its price down to just $299.99.

If you manage to pick up one of these LG gaming displays on sale, either would pair nicely with AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is targeted primarily at 1080p gamers and will be priced from $379 when it launches on August 11th.