Hands-On Sneak Peek Of PowerColor's Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT
With this in mind, we were able to get our hands on a PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT early to give you an extensive hands-on preview. Unfortunately, we can't give you any information on detailed clock speeds or performance -- that will have to wait until next week's review -- but we can give you a complete walk-around of the card.
As you can see, this is a twin axial fan design with RGB lighting, a beefy aluminum heatsink, heat pipes, and a metal backplate for rigidity. In addition, the card features a 2.7-slot design, primarily because of the extensive cooling hardware (which has us excited about potential overclocking abilities).
But we won't bore you here in this article; just click on the video embed above to see the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT in all its glory, and stay tuned for the full HotHardware review.