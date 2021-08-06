Hands-On Sneak Peek Of PowerColor's Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT





AMD is fleshing out its RDNA 2 lineup at the lower end of the performance spectrum with the Radeon RX 6600 XT (Navi 23). The company first announced the new GPU last week, and the cards will go on sale next week (August 11) starting from $379.

With this in mind, we were able to get our hands on a PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT early to give you an extensive hands-on preview. Unfortunately, we can't give you any information on detailed clock speeds or performance -- that will have to wait until next week's review -- but we can give you a complete walk-around of the card.

As you can see, this is a twin axial fan design with RGB lighting, a beefy aluminum heatsink, heat pipes, and a metal backplate for rigidity. In addition, the card features a 2.7-slot design, primarily because of the extensive cooling hardware (which has us excited about potential overclocking abilities).

But we won't bore you here in this article; just click on the video embed above to see the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT in all its glory, and stay tuned for the full HotHardware review.