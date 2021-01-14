LG's Newest Gaming Monitors Bring Up To 4K 160Hz Nirvana For PS5 And Xbox Series X
At CES 2021, LG has been teasing products like a rollable display. While that technology is incredible, regular people still need monitors to work, game, and create on a day-to-day basis. This year, LG is updating its Ultra series monitors with the latest technologies and improved quality overall, which you can see below.
2021 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors
Gaming is a market that has grown immensely, especially during the pandemic, when people have nothing better to do in their free time. LG is tapping into that with new UltraGear gaming monitors in three different models. The first model is the UltraGear 4K IPS monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz that can be overclocked to 160Hz. It also features HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming up to 120Hz on the latest consoles or PCs. The next model is a 31.5” 1440p IPS G-Sync display boasting a refresh rate of 165Hz that can be overclocked to 180Hz. Finally, we have the LG 34” UltraWide 1440p IPS G-Sync Ultimate display with a 144Hz refresh rate that can also be boosted to 180Hz.
All three monitors feature a 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time for minimal input lag when gaming. Furthermore, the 27” 4K and the 34” 1440p displays are DisplayHDR 600-certified, while the 31.5” display supports HDR10, making any of them great for watching videos or movies.
2021 LG UltraWide Monitor
If you are not so much a gamer and just need to get work done, an ultrawide monitor could be a good option. The LG UltraWide 40WP95C monitor is a “multitasking powerhouse that features a 40-inch curved Nano IPS display with 5K2K UltraWide (5,120 x 2,160) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio.” It can be an excellent option for content creation as well, boasting 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, 135% of the sRGB color space, and support for HDR10.
2021 LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro
The UltraFine monitor could be the most impressive display of the bunch from LG this year. It is a 31.5” 4K OLED display with a 1M:1 contrast ratio and a VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black rating. It also features 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage with true 10-bit color for incredible editing and content creation experiences.
While we have specs for all of these monitors, we are still waiting on pricing and availability to be released. The UltraWide and UltraFine monitors are not likely to be cheap, but we will have to see. In the meantime, you can explore what these monitors look like in LG’s virtual exhibition in your browser.