LG Teases First Bendable 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor For A CES Debut





We're now just a week away from the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, an annual expo for product manufacturers to show off their latest creations and concepts. Not everything shown off at CES will come to fruition, but one product that almost definitely will is what LG is calling the "world's first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor," which has already racked up a trio of awards at CES 2025.





There are signs that 2025 will be a big year for OLED in general, a technology that only semi-recently began piercing the mainstream monitor market. As prices have come down, advancements in technology have gone up, resulting in brighter and more capable OLED panels. As such, LG says that all of its UltraGear GX9 series models will curved display panels using the company's WOLED technology.





"These screens offer high brightness, true blacks, stunning colors, and optimized curvature; a combination that brings games to life and draws users deeper into the exhilarating action of their favorite titles. Certified for low blue light emissions, the GX9 series provides a more comfortable experience, reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions. In addition, LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating minimizes screen reflections and glare, making it easier for gamers to see everything that’s happening on screen, even in brighter rooms," LG says.





One of those is the 45GX990A, or LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor. It kind of feels like a missed opportunity for a more creative model name, but to LG's credit, it clearly identifies what's at play.





We don't have all of the specifications yet, but LG did confirm that the 45GX990A is a 45-inch OLED monitor (as the model name suggests) that can "smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds." It's a great idea that could draw in customers who may not be completely sold on a curved display, but are still curious.





It's also a dual-mode monitor, which implies users will be able to crank up the refresh rate when lowering the display's native 5K2K resolution. We've seen a handful of gaming monitors employ this trick as of late, such as MSI's MAG 321CUPDF , which features a native 4K resolution at 160Hz and can hit a blistering 320Hz at 1080p. We'll have to wait and see what kind of refresh rates are offered on LG's upcoming monitor.











In addition to the 45GX990A, LG is teasing the 45GX950A, which it bills as the world's first 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with an 800R curvature and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity. You won't be able to bend this one (without breaking it) to lay flat, but it will feature dual-mode functionality "with eight customizable configurations." It's also confirmed to be a FreeSync Premium Pro display that's also G-SYNC compatible.




