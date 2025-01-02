LG Put A 27-Inch Display On A Microwave, It Cooks But Probably Can't Play Crysis





Think about how many displays you stare at on any given day. There's your computer or laptop (or both), your tablet, your smartphone, your smartwatch, your gaming handheld (c'mon Nintendo, release the Switch 2 already!), and of course your television. You might even own a refrigerator with a built-in display. Maybe later this year, your microwave will have a display too, if LG's latest concept takes off.





LG is showing off its second-generation Signature lineup and a few other product lines ahead of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Several of the concepts and upcoming product teasers involve displays of some kind, such as the wild see-through 4K OLED TV that recently went up for preorder, and what LG is billing as the world's first bendable 5K2K OLED gaming monitor





As for the latest Signature products, there are quite few.













"The second-generation LG Signature lineup builds on its signature minimalist aesthetic and exceptional performance with AI-driven features and intuitive functionality. This new wave of appliances comprises the LG Signature French Door Refrigerator with T-OLED door panel, LG Signature Smart InstaView Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, LG Signature Dishwasher, LG Signature Washer & Dryer, and the LG Signature Washing Machine and Dryer pair," LG says.





LG's fancy new microwave concept is an over-the-range model with a 27-inch display. It features a 1080p resolution and touchscreen support. Why put a display on a microwave, though? LG's pitch is that users can "enjoy a variety of entertainment content while they cook." We're not expecting you'll be able to play Crysis (or any games) on it, but it sounds like streaming Netflix and the such will be fair game. Because, you know, who doesn't want to watch Netflix on their microwave?







It's also capable of tapping into LG's ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard, which then allows users to control a variety of LG's AI appliances and compatible Matter and Thread devices. Whether you'd want to do that on your microwave versus using your smartphone is another matter, but we suppose there's a certain convenience factor that could come into play.





Potentially more useful, LG's microwave can be paired with its induction range ovens to display the cooking progress—no more kneeling in front of your oven to peer inside, then listening to your knees crack as you stand back up (if you're not there yet, you will be one day).





Built-in speakers and Wi-Fi are part of the concept too. Here's hoping that (A) it doesn't become a vehicle for ads, and (B) it doesn't get hacked.

