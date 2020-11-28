CATEGORIES
by Paul Lilly
Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT

LG's Gaming Ready NanoCell 4K Smart TVs Are Eye-Popping Black Friday Deals

LG Nanocell TV
Generally speaking, the two very best times of the year to shop for a new TV are Black Friday weekend (which pivots into Cyber Monday) and the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. That is when the deepest discounts normally apply. Super Bowl Sunday is not yet in view, but we are into Black Friday weekend, and you can save some hard earned cash on LG's NanoCell 85 series 4K smart TVs.

These can generally be considered mid-range in the realm of big screen TVs, offering a nice balance of features, image quality, and price. They are also really good for using with a PC or console to play video games because of the low input lag. That is not always the case when buying a less expensive model, so kudos to LG. And perhaps the biggest selling point for gamers is HDMI 2.1 connectivity—this is one of the least expensive tickets to HDMI 2.1 in the big screen TV space.

That translates into variable refresh rate (VRR) support, along with FreeSync specifically on these TVs, and a native 120Hz refresh rate to keep the action nice and buttery smooth.

LG NanoCell 85 Series TV
LG NanoCell 85 Series TV with HDMI 2.1 - Save up to $403 on Amazon

Here are the sizes that are on sale...
The bigger you go, the deeper the discount, culminating in a $403 savings on the giant-sized 75-inch model. I can speak from personal experience that watching TV on a 75-inch screen is delightful, it just has not always been remotely affordable. That is no longer the case these days, and though 65 inches is typically the sweet spot in terms of bang-for-buck, 75-inch TVs no longer require taking out a second mortgage, as evidenced here.

These are also HDR compatible—they support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. And for smart viewing chores, the NanoCell 85 series leverages webOS, with support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.

LG's NanoCell 85 series is worth considering for anyone in the market for a big screen TV upgrade, and are especially appealing for gamers who have already purchased (lucky dog, you) or plan to buy an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 console.

