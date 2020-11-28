LG's Gaming Ready NanoCell 4K Smart TVs Are Eye-Popping Black Friday Deals





Generally speaking, the two very best times of the year to shop for a new TV are Black Friday weekend (which pivots into Cyber Monday) and the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. That is when the deepest discounts normally apply. Super Bowl Sunday is not yet in view, but we are into Black Friday weekend, and you can save some hard earned cash on LG's NanoCell 85 series 4K smart TVs.





These can generally be considered mid-range in the realm of big screen TVs, offering a nice balance of features, image quality, and price. They are also really good for using with a PC or console to play video games because of the low input lag. That is not always the case when buying a less expensive model, so kudos to LG. And perhaps the biggest selling point for gamers is HDMI 2.1 connectivity—this is one of the least expensive tickets to HDMI 2.1 in the big screen TV space.





That translates into variable refresh rate (VRR) support, along with FreeSync specifically on these TVs, and a native 120Hz refresh rate to keep the action nice and buttery smooth.









Here are the sizes that are on sale...