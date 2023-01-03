LG's G3 Series TV Is Getting A Major Upgrade To Address One Of OLED's Biggest Drawbacks





Arguably the most popular TV brand among console (and to some extent, PC) gamers is LG, which has catered to the crowd by infusing its OLED lineup with HDMI 2.1 connectivity , low input lag, and baked-in features like variable refresh rate support. That's not going to change this year, though what's really exciting is a key upgrade it's making to its next-gen G3 Evo OLED TV.





The G3 series will be the first to employ what LG is calling Brightness Boost Max technology. This entails an all-new light control architecture and special algorithms designed to boost light output, and the end result according to LG is an increase in brightness by up to 70 percent.





"Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images," LG explains.













OLED is generally considered the best display technology available at the moment, in terms of overall image quality—it doesn't require an external backlight like LCD/LED does, and is therefore able to attain deeper (and true) black levels and better contrast. But where OLED typically falls short is in the brightness department, especially compared to mini LED





For some, this is an important consideration. It doesn't matter so much if you have good control over lighting in your home, but if the TV is going in an area where there is lots of ambient light (spilling in from numerous windows, for example), OLED may not be the best bet.





Fortunately, display makers have made strides in this department, and if LG's claim holds true then its next-gen G3 series will represent a big leap for OLED. Unfortunately, the same light-boosting technology is not being applied to the upcoming C3 series. LG's C-series models are popular because they come with a stand, whereas its G-series models are designed to be mounted on the wall. The G-series models are also typically a little brighter than their C-model siblings.







LG also confirmed that its Z3, C3, and G3 series models will all come equipped with its α9 AI Gen6 chip to power better upscaling routines and HDR visuals, as well as deliver virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speaker system.





There's no mention of pricing or a release date, though the current-gen models came out in March of last year.

