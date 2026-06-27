LG C5 OLED TV Deal: 65" Hits Record Low $1,099 For Late Prime Day Surprise

Well folks, Prime Day is officially over but don't beat yourself up if you missed out on the event. The truth of the matter is, deals are a year-round affair these days, and there are still lots of bargains out there. One in particular that caught our eye is a deep discounts on LG's legendary C5 OLED TV, which brings the 65-inch model down to an all-time low price.
LG's 65-Inch C5 OLED TV Is Down To $1,099.99
Now listed as a 'limited time deal' on Amazon, you can score the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV
for a comparatively low $1,099.99 (21% off)
. It is also on sale for the same price at Best Buy
, which is hosting its Tech Fest sale event through tomorrow (Sunday).
Why the low price? It is a matter of patience paying off and strategically buying last year's model. LG released its C6 series a few months, and the 65-inch C6 model currently sells for $1,999.99 at Amazon (26% off MSRP)
. It's perfectly fine if anyone wants to go that route, though the $900 price difference could arguably be better used elsewhere, such as on a soundbar.
While technically last year's model, the C5 is all-around excellent OLED television. LG has hit its groove with the C6 series, which it has been cranking out for around a decade now. As it has traditionally done with the C series, the C5 offers up friendly features for gamers, including four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at up to 144Hz. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium model with variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and works with NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology, too.
You also get flexible HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG), and Dolby Atmos is supported as well.
Samsung S90F OLED TVs Are Up To 43% Off
Here are some more OLED TV deals:
The 42-inch model is not much of a deal, not when you go bigger (48-inch) for less. Otherwise, these are some chunky discounts over MSRP.
Like LG's C5 series, Samsung's S90F is technically a mid-range OLED lineup, but it's a premium display compared to non-OLED models. You don't get Dolby Vision (Samsung is a stubborn hold out on the format), though the S90F range supports HDR10+ and HLG.
It's also another gamer-friendly model with support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate via any of the four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports.