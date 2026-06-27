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LG C5 OLED TV Deal: 65" Hits Record Low $1,099 For Late Prime Day Surprise

by Paul LillySaturday, June 27, 2026, 08:16 AM EDT
LG OLED TV on a wall in a living room.
Well folks, Prime Day is officially over but don't beat yourself up if you missed out on the event. The truth of the matter is, deals are a year-round affair these days, and there are still lots of bargains out there. One in particular that caught our eye is a deep discounts on LG's legendary C5 OLED TV, which brings the 65-inch model down to an all-time low price.

LG's 65-Inch C5 OLED TV Is Down To $1,099.99

Angled render of LG's OLED TV on a wall in a living room.

Now listed as a 'limited time deal' on Amazon, you can score the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV for a comparatively low $1,099.99 (21% off). It is also on sale for the same price at Best Buy, which is hosting its Tech Fest sale event through tomorrow (Sunday).

Why the low price? It is a matter of patience paying off and strategically buying last year's model. LG released its C6 series a few months, and the 65-inch C6 model currently sells for $1,999.99 at Amazon (26% off MSRP). It's perfectly fine if anyone wants to go that route, though the $900 price difference could arguably be better used elsewhere, such as on a soundbar.

While technically last year's model, the C5 is all-around excellent OLED television. LG has hit its groove with the C6 series, which it has been cranking out for around a decade now. As it has traditionally done with the C series, the C5 offers up friendly features for gamers, including four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at up to 144Hz. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium model with variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and works with NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology, too.

You also get flexible HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG), and Dolby Atmos is supported as well.

Samsung S90F OLED TVs Are Up To 43% Off

Here are some more OLED TV deals:

Samsung S90F TV on a blurry background.
The 42-inch model is not much of a deal, not when you go bigger (48-inch) for less. Otherwise, these are some chunky discounts over MSRP.

Like LG's C5 series, Samsung's S90F is technically a mid-range OLED lineup, but it's a premium display compared to non-OLED models. You don't get Dolby Vision (Samsung is a stubborn hold out on the format), though the S90F range supports HDR10+ and HLG.

It's also another gamer-friendly model with support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate via any of the four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports.
Tags:  deals, TV, LG, OLED, televisions
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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