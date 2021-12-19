CATEGORIES
by Jeff ButtsSunday, December 19, 2021, 10:20 AM EDT

Best Buy Flash Sale Deals LG's Impressive NanoCell TVs And More Up To 30 Percent Off

LG's 70-inch NanoCell 4K TV is part of Best Buy's Flash Sale
If you’re still trying to finish up your holiday shopping, there’s a huge Flash Sale going on at Best Buy stores nationwide right now, as well as the retailers web site. If a new 4K TV is on your shopping list, here are some of the best deals you can find. These prices are good until 11:59 PM CST 12/19/2021 (9:59 PM PST, 12:59 AM EST 12/20).

The Best Deals in 4K Televisions

Under $500 Deals On 4K TVs
A TCL 4K TV, on sale at a steep discount at Best Buy

If you’re hoping to spend a bit less, Best Buy also has some terrific prices on 4K TVs under $500.

Best Buy’s Flash Sale offers more than just great deals on 4K televisions. The retailer has steep discounts on popular products across just about every aisle. Check out the sale in its entirety, but remember: the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

