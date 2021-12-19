Best Buy Flash Sale Deals LG's Impressive NanoCell TVs And More Up To 30 Percent Off
The Best Deals in 4K Televisions
- LG 83-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: this beast sells for $5499.99, but it’s on sale for $4999.99. That’s a $500 savings.
- Sony 85-Inch Class Bravia XR X95J UHD Smart Google TV: Normally $3999.99, you can pick up this smart TV today for $3999.99.
- LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: the retail price is usually $1199.99. but you can get $350 off and pick it up for $849.99.
- A very similar model, the LG 55-Inch Class NanoCell 80 Series, is already on our wishlist at Amazon, though this allows for in-store pickup where available.
- LG 65-inch Class G1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: with Gallery Design: usually $2999.99, it’s on sale for $2399.99. That’s a $500 discount.
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QN85A Series Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: any other day, you’d pay $1899.99. In this Flash Sale, it’s only $1599.99, saving you $300.
Under $500 Deals On 4K TVs
If you’re hoping to spend a bit less, Best Buy also has some terrific prices on 4K TVs under $500.
- TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV: regularly priced at $829.99, it’s on sale for $499.99.
- Samsung 55-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: the retailer’s usual price here is $499.99, but you can get $100 off with today’s sale.
- Toshiba 55-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Normally you’d pay $519.99 for this 4K TV, but it’s going for $359.99 in the Flash Sale.
- Pioneer 50” Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV PN50951-22U - Best Buy: With this deal, you’ll save more than 40 percent off the normal price. This TV usually sells for $469.99, but it’s available for just $279.99 today.
Best Buy’s Flash Sale offers more than just great deals on 4K televisions. The retailer has steep discounts on popular products across just about every aisle. Check out the sale in its entirety, but remember: the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.