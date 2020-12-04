LG's 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV Is Wired For Gaming And Rocking A Hot $500 Discount

The calendar lies! By that I mean, it shows Black Friday and Cyber Monday having already passed, but then how do you explain a $500 discount on an OLED TV that is primed for gaming on next-gen GPUs and consoles? Oh yeah, it's because this has become an entire season of sales, which means you need not fret if you missed out on the barrage of bargains last week.





LG's 55-inch CX-Series OLED TV, which is on sale for (Save $500 - 25% Off). It got a little lower during Black Friday, but the current discount is still a big one, and for one of the most desirable TVs on the market right now. And not just because it is an OLED panel—which is a selling point all on its own. As for that hefty discount, it applies to, which is on sale for $1,496.99 at Amazon (Save $500 - 25% Off). It got a little lower during Black Friday, but the current discount is still a big one, and for one of the most desirable TVs on the market right now. And not just because it is an OLED panel—which is a selling point all on its own.





What makes the CX Series so outstanding is its HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Only a small handful of TVs feature the latest HDMI standard, and this matters for gaming because it brings with it the bandwidth needed for playing 4K HDR at 120Hz. It also means variable refresh rate (VRR) support is baked in—FreeSync and G-Sync are both part of the package on this model.









LG's 65-Inch OLED CX Series TV is also on sale, for (Save $603 - 22% Off). It delivers the same features, including an excellent OLED display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, just in a bigger package. If you want to go bigger,is also on sale, for $2,196.99 at Amazon (Save $603 - 22% Off). It delivers the same features, including an excellent OLED display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, just in a bigger package.





Beyond the gaming goodness these sets deliver, they serve up a slim design, smart features (powered by webOS), and built in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support. It's really a total, high-end package.

