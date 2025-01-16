Lexus Parks Beloved RC And V8-Powered RC F Coupes For Good Ending An 11-Year Run
It's hard to imagine that the Lexus RC compact sport coupe launched 11 years ago. As a design, the RC (which name stands for "Radical Coupe") was somewhat ahead of its time. Called busy and, well, radical, the shape has aged well, still looking fresh even with minor cosmetic updates. However, as a performance two-door, the RC fell decidedly behind in outright speed and handling compared to the competition. In today's landscape, Audi's A5 and BMW's 4 series stand as livelier, quicker, and more engaging options. Only the hot RC F that Lexus fitted with a 475 hp / 395 lb-ft of torque V8 powerplant, revised suspension, torque vectoring differential, and new aero managed to wake the imagination of car buffs somewhat.
Still, the RC series is definitely well past its sell-by date and it looks like there aren't plans for a direct replacement for the foreseeable future (unless you count the rumored LFR). The announcement by Lexus today is unfortunate, but not surprising either. Nonetheless, that isn't stopping the Japanese luxury automaker from giving the model a respectful send off.
To commemorate the occasion, a Final Edition will be available for standard RC plus RC F models. All RC300, RC300h, and RC350 will have 19-inch Enkei wheels over red brake calipers. Final Editions will come in a new Sonic Iridium paint job, although customers can choose one of the other eight standard colors. There will be a spattering of carbon fiber and suede trim in the cabin to top off the bespoke Black and Flare Red interior colorway. To top it off, each Final Edition also come with black electronically folding side mirrors.
Opting for the RC F Final Edition bags you all the extra stuff from the regular RC Final Editions plus a special engine cover badge for the unchanged 5.0-liter V8. The car will have 19-iinch BBS forged wheel over red calipers, not to mention an active rear wing, and carbon fiber roof, side rocker panels, front spoiler and rear diffuser.
Only the RC F Final Edition will be sold in the U.S.; Lexus says that the starting price will be $94,000 including delivery and handling.