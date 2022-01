How A Freaky Levitating Frog Gave China The Idea To Build An Artificial Moon

The artificial moon research facility is based in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, China and should open some time in 2022. The facility utilizes two powerful magnets within a two foot-diameter vacuum chamber to mimic the moon’s low gravity environment. Rocks and dust like the kind that would be found on the

A frog, astronaut, and physicist walk into a… low-gravity research facility? Chinese scientists have recently developed an artificial moon setting that will be used to test technology and train astronauts in a low-gravity environment. The facility is already unique, but its origins make it even more so. The Chinese artificial moon setting was inspired by an experiment with a levitating frog, if you can believe that. More on this shortly.The artificial moon research facility is based in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, China and should open some time in 2022. The facility utilizes two powerful magnets within a two foot-diameter vacuum chamber to mimic the moon’s low gravity environment. Rocks and dust like the kind that would be found on the Moon have also been added to fully complete the simulation.







Vacuum chamber at the center of China's artificial moon (Source: Li Ruilin, China University of Mining and Technology)



According to Dr. Li Ruilin of the China University of Mining and Technology, the facility is the “first of its kind in the world.” He further noted that the facility differs from other similar sites and experiences because the low-gravity conditions can last "as long as you want." Drop towers only provide low-gravity conditions for a short period of time.