How A Freaky Levitating Frog Gave China The Idea To Build An Artificial Moon



Vacuum chamber at the center of China's artificial moon (Source: Li Ruilin, China University of Mining and Technology)



According to Dr. Li Ruilin of the China University of Mining and Technology, the facility is the “first of its kind in the world.” He further noted that the facility differs from other similar sites and experiences because the low-gravity conditions can last "as long as you want." Drop towers only provide low-gravity conditions for a short period of time.