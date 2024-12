Lenovo's Legion Go S Gaming Handheld Breaks Cover With An AMD Ryzen Z2 Go Chip

The market for handheld consoles has jumped in popularity during the last several years. Much of this newfound success is thanks to Valve's Steam Deck, which has a compelling package for PC gamers. For contrast, the Lenovo Legion Go is running on Microsoft Windows, compared to SteamOS, which is based on Linux. Even Sony is potentially jumping into the fray with its own full-fledged handheld after the success of its PlayStation Portal.As someone who has used both Windows-based handhelds and SteamOS, I much prefer the latter. The integration seems superior, and the ease of use is appreciated. While Windows can also be powerful and flexible, the execution on some devices such as the ASUS ROG Ally feels clunky. Not everyone agrees with my assessment, though.The reduction in some specifications for the Legion Go S is interesting, with the final price and performance yet to come into view. The AMD Ryzen Z2 Go should also pack a punch, as new chips are getting more efficient as they become more powerful.