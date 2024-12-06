Lenovo's Legion Go S Gaming Handheld Breaks Cover With An AMD Ryzen Z2 Go Chip
Inside would be an AMD Radeon 680M iGPU, together with an 8 core Zen3+ CPU running at 3GHz. Other leaked specifications pin it as having 16GB of LDDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, along with an 8-inch display featuring a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The current Legion Go has an 8.8 inch screen that runs at 144Hz, with a similar 16GB of RAM allotment coupled with a 512GB SSD. Pricing and battery life improvements would hopefully come with some of the downgraded specs on the Legion Go S, since the unit has less work to do with a lower refresh rate. The battery in the Legion Go S should be larger, together with a slightly lower resolution for the screen, too.