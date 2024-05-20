Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Flex Snapdragon X Elite And Sweet OLED





In case you haven't noticed, Windows on Arm is getting a major boost with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms, which promise to supercharge an emerging generation of AI-powered PCs with excellent battery life. Several OEMs are on board with the initiative, too. One of those OEMs is Lenovo, which is punching its ticket on the Snapdragon X Elite/Plus hype train with its new Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptops.





Starting with the former, Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 sports a 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 2944x1840 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 90Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the sRGB color space and Delta E<1, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification.





This is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor boasting a dozen high-performance Oryon CPU cores (built using an advanced 4-nanometer process) running at up to 3.8GHz in multi-threaded workloads and up to 4.3GHz in single-threaded chores (two of the cores can boost to 4.3GHz, actually), a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) delivering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI workloads.













"With the AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, creators can spend less time editing, rendering, and processing, and more time on creating, no matter where on the road they are. The Hexagon NPU in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with onboard access to features such as text-to-image, advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback as well as many more functions that free up time that is better spent ideating new creative endeavors," Lenovo says.







Other features include up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8448 dual-channel memory, up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, three USB Type-C ports (40Gbps, Power Delivery 3.1, and DisplayPort 1.4), and a 70Whr battery packed in a slim and light chassis that measures 12.80 (W) by 8.86 (D) by 0.51 (H) inches and weighs 2.82 pounds. According to Lenovo, the 70Whr battery offers enough juice to provide "up to multi-day battery life."





The Yoga Slim 7x with Snadragon X Elite inside will be available next month starting at $1,199.













Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkPad with Snapdragon inside, that being the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. This one takes aim at the business crowd and promises a "significant leap in the realm of AI-powered PCs for commercial use."





It features the same Snapdragon X Elite foundation powering one of three 14-inch display options, including two IPS panels (WUXGA, 16:10, 400 nits, touch or non-touch) and an OLED screen with a 2.8K resolution, 400 nits brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, Dolby Vision support, and HDR True Black 500 certification.





Buyers can configure the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-8533 dual-channel memory and up to 1TB of PCie 4.0 SSD storage. It also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, two USB-C ports (USB4, 40Gbps), two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.1 output, a fingerprint reader, and a 58Whr battery.





This one measures 12.34 by 8.64 by 0.67 inches and weighs 2.72 pounds. Lenovo says buyers will have access to the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 next month as well, starting at $1,699.

