This Lenovo Yoga 7i Tiger Lake 2-in-1 With 12GB RAM And 512GB SSD Is A Red Hot Deal At $650
That price gets you a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) touch display and an 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor with integrated 12th generation Iris Xe graphics. The processor is paired with a generous 12GB of RAM, and you'll find a capacious 512GB SSD onboard. The plusses don't stop there, however; you also get Wi-Fi 6 (802.11x) support, a built-in fingerprint reader, integrated Alexa support, and an aluminum chassis that weighs in at a svelte 3.08 pounds while measuring just 0.7 inches thick.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Core i5-1135G7 12GB RAM 512GB SSD $649.99 @ Best Buy
If you need a stronger processor under the hood, Best Buy also has the same laptop, but with a brawnier Core i7-1165G7. That's the only spec difference between the two machines, but it will cost you an extra $180, taking the total to $829.99 (a $200 savings over the regular price).
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Core i7-1165G7 12GB RAM 512GB SSD $829.99 @ Best Buy
Finally, Best Buy is carrying the 15.6-inch version of the laptop (also with the Core i7-1165G7, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD) for $849.99. That's just $20 more expensive than the 14-inch model, also marking a $200 savings from its MSRP. In exchange for the larger display, you'll see weight balloon by nearly a pound (up to 4.03 pounds), while the convertible is slightly thicker at 0.76 inches.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Core i7-1165G7 12GB RAM 512GB SSD $849.99 @ Best Buy
The 14-inch Yoga 7i convertibles are rated for 13 hours of battery life, while the larger 15.6-inch counterpart extends runtimes to a respectable 16 hours. We currently have the $650 14-inch Core i5-1135G7 model in-house for testing, so stay tuned for our review which will be posted shortly.