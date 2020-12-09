This Lenovo Yoga 7i Tiger Lake 2-in-1 With 12GB RAM And 512GB SSD Is A Red Hot Deal At $650





Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but that isn't stopping the discount train for barreling down the tracks as we approach Christmas. Such is the case with the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which is a respectable and feature-filled 2-in-1 convertible running Windows 10 Home. The 14-inch version of the Yoga 7i normally is priced at $899, which isn't at all a bad price. However, Best Buy is currently selling the device for $250 off, bringing it down to $649.99 with free shipping.

That price gets you a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) touch display and an 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor with integrated 12th generation Iris Xe graphics. The processor is paired with a generous 12GB of RAM, and you'll find a capacious 512GB SSD onboard. The plusses don't stop there, however; you also get Wi-Fi 6 (802.11x) support, a built-in fingerprint reader, integrated Alexa support, and an aluminum chassis that weighs in at a svelte 3.08 pounds while measuring just 0.7 inches thick.





Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Core i5-1135G7 12GB RAM 512GB SSD $649.99 @ Best Buy

If you need a stronger processor under the hood, Best Buy also has the same laptop, but with a brawnier Core i7-1165G7. That's the only spec difference between the two machines, but it will cost you an extra $180, taking the total to $829.99 (a $200 savings over the regular price).



Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Core i7-1165G7 12GB RAM 512GB SSD $829.99 @ Best Buy

Finally, Best Buy is carrying the 15.6-inch version of the laptop (also with the Core i7-1165G7, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD) for $849.99. That's just $20 more expensive than the 14-inch model, also marking a $200 savings from its MSRP. In exchange for the larger display, you'll see weight balloon by nearly a pound (up to 4.03 pounds), while the convertible is slightly thicker at 0.76 inches.



Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Core i7-1165G7 12GB RAM 512GB SSD $849.99 @ Best Buy

The 14-inch Yoga 7i convertibles are rated for 13 hours of battery life, while the larger 15.6-inch counterpart extends runtimes to a respectable 16 hours. We currently have the $650 14-inch Core i5-1135G7 model in-house for testing, so stay tuned for our review which will be posted shortly.