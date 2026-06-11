Lenovo ThinkTab X11 Tablet With Battery-Less Mode Arrives In US For $500





After making a debut during Mobile World Congress (MWC) three months ago, Lenovo's rugged ThinkTab X11 Android tablet is now available to purchase in the United States, starting at $499.99. That gets you 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage, while an upgraded $579.99 model bumps the storage up to 256GB. Both feature a microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB of additional storage (exFAT).





Lenovo's ThinkTab X11 is it's first Android-powered rugged tablet under the Think brand.





"The ThinkTab X11 is built for warehouses, construction sites, and outdoor field work where failure isn't an option. MIL-STD-810H certified and IP68 rated, it survives drops onto wood and steel plates, immersion in water, and extreme temperatures," Lenovo pitches.













The tablet's ruggedness is a main draw for frontline workers, though it's not the only one. So is the unique battery implementation. For one, it can be removed and replaced without any tools, which is an increasingly rare feature in the realm of slates (and a lot of electronics these days).





Secondly, the ThinkTab X11 features a battery-less mode that lets it run without its 10,200mAh-capacity battery installed. No, not by magic or positive thoughts alone—you have to plug it into an AC or DC power source, but you can do so without the battery pack being installed.





Outside of those fancy tricks, the ThinkTab X11 sports a 10.95-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 600 nits brightness, and multi-touch support. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor (1x Kryo Prime cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz, 3x Kryo Gold cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, 4x Kryo Silver cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz, Adreno GPU) and 8GB of LPDDR5 memory (soldered).





It also features a front-facing 8MP fixed focus camera, rear-mounted 13MP lens with autofocus and flash, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, two mics, two USB-C ports (both with Power Delivery 3.0), a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and enterprise-grade management with Lenovo Vantage Pro.