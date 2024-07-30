CATEGORIES
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Snapdragon X Elite Laptop Launches With Amazing Battery Life

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 30, 2024, 09:52 AM EDT
Lenovo ThinkPad 14s Gen 6 on a gray gradient background.
More laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Plus platforms are landing at retail, the latest of which is Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. Lenovo unveiled this model a couple of months ago, and it's now available to purchase direct from the company's own webstore. One thing that makes this ThinkPad stand out is its stellar battery life rating.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 features a modest 58Whr battery that Lenovo claims is good for up to 25.84 hours of run time. That's based on watching a video at 150 nits, which is a lower brightness level than most people are likely to settle on, though it's still impressive. At 200 nits, Lenovo says the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has enough to juice to play a video for up to 19.32 hours, or stand idle for 37.37 hours.

Those are all excellent battery life metrics (we'd be curious to see how hands-on testing would compare to our recently reviewed Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge), and it's thanks in big part to the Arm-based foundation. In case you missed it, the first wave of official Copilot+ PCs are laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Plus silicon, which are bringing the fight to traditional x86 solutions from AMD and Intel.

Angled view of Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 on a snowy mountain.

In this case, Lenovo equipped its laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, which is the lowest end Elite variant. That means it lacks a dual-core boost, but is otherwise a stout 12-core chip with a 3.4GHz max multithreaded core clock speed, 42MB of cache, and 45 TOPS of NPU firepower for AI chores. It also features an Adreno GPU with 3.8 TFLOPS of graphics muscle.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 also features 32GB of LPDDR5X-8448 memory (soldered) and a 1TB M.2 solid state drive (SSD). Other specs include a 14-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution that offers 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, and a 1080p webcam.

For anyone interested, Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for $1,754.35 on its website, which takes into account a 35% discount with coupon code THINKAUGDEAL. It should be automatically plugged into your cart, but if not, but double check to make sure.
Tags:  Lenovo, Laptops, snapdragon x elite, thinkpad t14s gen 6
