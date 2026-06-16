Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Blasts 9 JBL Speakers From A Built-In Hanger For $399





Lenovo's new Tab Plus Gen 2 comes with a clever hook, both literally and figuratively. The literal hook is the circular 360-degree rotating kickstand that allows you hang the tablet directly on a wall. Meanwhile, the figurative hook is a built-in, nine-speaker JBL audio system that pulls double duty as a standalone Bluetooth speaker complete with Dolby Atmos support. Take that, iPad Air





Just as with the previous generation model , Lenovo is effectively fusing two distinct device categories (tablet and portable speaker) into a single product. This time around, Lenovo reworked the integrated kickstand to offer more flexible mounting configurations. It supports multiple positions in both portrait and landscape modes (the previous model only supported landscape mode), plus its signature hanging mode.













Lenovo also squeezed an additional speaker into its Gen 2 tablet, featuring Dolby Audio processing with Dynamic, Movie, and Music modes. The company is also touting a dedicated Bluetooth speaker mode that allows the tablet to function as a standalone speaker, accepting audio direct from external devices like smartphones.













"Whether watching movies, streaming shows, or listening to music, users benefit from layered audio on the Tab Plus Gen 2 that brings scenes to life, from clearer dialogue in busy scenes to deeper bass that fills the room. At the core of the experience is an enhanced cinematic audio setup featuring a JBL 9-unit Pro speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos, delivering richer, more immersive sound," Lenovo says.





Beyond the audio system and handy hook design, the Tab Plus Gen 2 sports a 12.-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.





It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core processor and multiple memory and storage configurations, including 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. All four SKUs also features a microSD card slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage.













Other features include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 13MP rear camera with autofocus, Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a USB-C port (charging/audio), and a capacious 10,200mAh battery with 45W quick charge support. According to Lenovo, you can get up to 15 hours of YouTube video streaming from a single charge.





The Tab Plus Gen 2 will be available soon starting at $399.99.