Lenovo Tab Plus Pumps Up The Jams With 8 JBL Speakers And Dolby Atmos Tuning

Lenovo is rolling out a new Android tablet that promises to the bring the sonic boom for music lovers. Called the Lenovo Tab Plus, the 11.5-inch tablet is ready to rock out with eight JBL hi-fi speakers, including four matrix tweeters and four force-balanced woofers housed in four speaker boxes to deliver 26W of what Lenovo says is "crisp stereo sound" with "deeper, more pronounced bass and clearer treble."





Tablets and smartphones (and even laptops, really) generally are not adept at bringing the bass and delivering premium sound, which we reckon is just a matter of physics. There are exceptions on occasion, but the actual audio experience rarely lives up to the marketing hype. However, we're optimistic that Lenovo's new tablet can be one of those exceptions.





Why is that? You can see in the image above that there's a bulge on the backside, which is where the speaker boxes totaling 22cc are located. Lenovo's trading some ultra-thinness in the design to accommodate bigger speakers, which are tuned by Dolby Atmos . We're only looking at renders here, but based on those, it still looks slick overall.









"To maximize the tablet’s functionality and audio system designed and engineered with JBL, the Lenovo Tab Plus transforms into a Bluetooth speaker for seamless audio anywhere, streamed from your portable device like a smartphone, and comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility," Lenovo says.





"For the utmost sonar customization, it comes with a personalized app volume control that lets you fine-tune audio settings. With the app volume control, the tablet automatically cranks up the volume when your favorite music or podcast app is open, lowers the sound when a browser is chosen, and more," Lenovo adds.





Outside of its audio chops, the Tab Plus features an 11.5-inch LCD display (2000x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness) powered by an octa-core MediaTek G99 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of 256GB of onboard storage (both expandable via microSD), 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each), Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.





There's also a 3.5mm audio jack, which enables 24-bit / 96kHz high-res audio. And finally, the Tab Plus sports an 8,600mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 12 hours of streaming. The tablet also supports 45W fast charging.









The Lenovo Tab Plus (with Android 14) is available now for $289.99. Lenovo also plans to offer a few accessories, including a Tab Pen Plus, Tab Plus Sleeve, 68W USB-C wall charger, and multi-device wireless keyboard.

