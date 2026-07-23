CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo LOQ 17 Gaming Laptop Levels Up With New 12GB RTX 5070 GPU

by Paul LillyThursday, July 23, 2026, 08:45 AM EDT
Closeup clipped render of Lenovo's LOQ 17 laptop.
Lenovo is refreshing at least two laptop models with NVIDIA's recently upgraded GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU kitted with 12GB of GDDR7. While there has not been a formal announcement by Lenovo, the bolstered GPU appears on the spec sheet for the LOQ 17 with a 17.3-inch 1080p display, and the ThinkBook 16p with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) or 3.2K (3200x2000) display.

In case you missed it, NVIDIA added the 12GB VRAM variant to its lineup at the end of April as a response to the ongoing memory crunch caused by unprecedented demand for AI hardware. The expanded memory model swaps 2-gigabyte (GB) / 16-gigabit (Gb) chips for 3GB (24Gb) chips to increase the amount of VRAM from 8GB to 12GB. Otherwise, the specs are the same across both models, including the 128-bit memory bus.

"Demand for GeForce RTX GPUs remains strong, and memory supply is constrained. In order to maximize memory availability, we are releasing the GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU 12GB configuration with 24Gb G7 memory. This gives our partners access to an additional pool of memory to complement the 16Gb G7 supply that currently ships with most GeForce GPUs," NVIDIA said at the time.

The LOQ 17 pairs the GPU with up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX processor (20C/28T, up to 5.5GHz, 33MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, up to 32GB of DDR5-5600, and up to 2TB of total solid state drive (SSD) storage via dual M.2 slots supporting up to 1TB each.

Lenovo pitches its LOQ lineup as budget gaming machines for students. It's also available with the 8GB RTX 5070, along with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5050.

Angled render of Lenovo's ThinkPad 16p laptop.

Meanwhile, the ThinkBook 16p (as spotted by Notebookcheck) adds the beefier VRAM version of the RTX 5070 as well. Multiple configurations are available on this one too, though the model that specifically lists the 12GB RTX 5070 sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 296HX Plus processor (24C/24T, up to 5.5GHz, 36MB L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake Refresh, 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-5600 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
Tags:  Lenovo, geforce rtx 5070
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use