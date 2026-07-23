Lenovo LOQ 17 Gaming Laptop Levels Up With New 12GB RTX 5070 GPU





Lenovo is refreshing at least two laptop models with NVIDIA's recently upgraded GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU kitted with 12GB of GDDR7. While there has not been a formal announcement by Lenovo, the bolstered GPU appears on the spec sheet for the LOQ 17 with a 17.3-inch 1080p display, and the ThinkBook 16p with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) or 3.2K (3200x2000) display.





In case you missed it, NVIDIA added the 12GB VRAM variant to its lineup at the end of April as a response to the ongoing memory crunch caused by unprecedented demand for AI hardware. The expanded memory model swaps 2-gigabyte (GB) / 16-gigabit (Gb) chips for 3GB (24Gb) chips to increase the amount of VRAM from 8GB to 12GB. Otherwise, the specs are the same across both models, including the 128-bit memory bus.





"Demand for GeForce RTX GPUs remains strong, and memory supply is constrained. In order to maximize memory availability, we are releasing the GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU 12GB configuration with 24Gb G7 memory. This gives our partners access to an additional pool of memory to complement the 16Gb G7 supply that currently ships with most GeForce GPUs," NVIDIA said at the time.





The LOQ 17 pairs the GPU with up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX processor (20C/28T, up to 5.5GHz, 33MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, up to 32GB of DDR5-5600, and up to 2TB of total solid state drive (SSD) storage via dual M.2 slots supporting up to 1TB each.





Lenovo pitches its LOQ lineup as budget gaming machine s for students. It's also available with the 8GB RTX 5070, along with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5050.











