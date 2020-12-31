CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, December 31, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT

Lenovo Doc Confirms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3050 Desktop Ampere GPUs

GeForce RTX 3080
Little by little, NVIDIA has been fleshing out its GeForce RTX 30 series on the desktop, even if the cards are rarely in stock. Now standing four SKUs tall, you can bet NVIDIA is not finished adding to the pile. Less expensive Ampere options are on the horizon (currently the cheapest card is the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, priced at $399), and adding to the deluge of leaks, Lenovo has basically confirmed three more unannounced cards.

Before we get to those, let's talk about the current lineup. NVIDIA released the GeForce RTX 3080 on September 17, with a price set at $699. Then a week later on September 24, it released the GeForce RTX 3090 for $1,499. The GeForce RTX 3070 would follow a month later, debuting for $499 on October 29, then came the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti earlier this month on December 2.

So that is where things stand—if you want to buy an Ampere card, you are looking at spending between $399 and $1,499, based on MSRP pricing (the cards cost quite a bit more on the second-hand market since demand is outstripping supply at the moment).

Looking ahead, more cards are coming, and Lenovo revealed some specific models on a support page for an upcoming Legion R5 28IMB05 desktop. Take a look...

Lenovo Legion R5 Desktop with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Source: Lenovo

I've highlighted the revealing entries, which include three unannounced Ampere desktop graphics cards. They include the GeForce RTX 3060 (non-Ti model), GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3050. Incidentally, it was reported back in July that the GeForce RTX 3060 and 3050 had been taped out, which means the final circuitry design had been sent out to manufacturing (it's the last phase before production begins in earnest).

According to Lenovo's support page, the regular GeForce RTX 3060 sports 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Interestingly, that is up from 8GB of GDDR6 memory on the Ti version that already exists. However, rumor has it the regular model will feature a narrower memory bus (192-bit versus 256-bit), fewer CUDA cores (3,840 versus 4,864), fewer RT cores (30 versus 38), and fewer TMUs (120 versus 152).

Assuming any or all of that holds true, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will still be the overall faster card, even with less onboard GDDR6 memory.

The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, meanwhile, is shown as having 6GB of GDDR6 memory. According to past leaks and rumors, it is expected to arrive with a 192-bit memory bus, 3,584 CUDA cores, 28 RT cores, and 112 TMUs.

Finally, the regular GeForce RTX 3050 is listed with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. It is expected to arrive with a 128-bit memory bus, 2,304 CUDA cores, 18 RT cores, and 72 TMUs.

None of the specifications are officially confirmed, as NVIDIA has not even acknowledged these new cards. But perhaps there will be an unveiling next month on or around the Consumer Electronics Show.

Tags:  Lenovo, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3060, geforce rtx 3050, geforce rtx 3050 ti

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms