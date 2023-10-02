Lenovo Unveils A Chromebook Plus Laptop Built For Cloud Gaming With A 120Hz Display





You can add Lenovo to the list of PC makers jumping aboard Google's Chromebook Plus initiative for premium-tier Chromebooks that meet a specific set of hardware requirements, including at least an Intel 12th Gen Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series processor paired with no less than 8GB of RAM. Taking things a step further, one of Lenovo's three Chromebook Plus models takes aim at cloud gaming.





That would be the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus, which is the largest of Lenovo's three new models with a 16-inch IPS display. It also features the highest resolution of the bunch at 2560x1600 (WQXGA, 16:10 aspect ratio) while delivering a 120Hz refresh rate, 9ms response time, 350 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.





HP is also getting in on the high refresh rate party with an even faster 144Hz Chromebook Plus model, though it's slightly smaller (15.6 inches), has a lower resolution (1920x1080), and has a lower brightness rating (250 nits). Still, the high refresh rates underscore how Google's OEM partners are hoping to bring gamers into the fold.





As for Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus, it's powered by either a Core i5-1235U CPU with Iris Xe graphics or a Core i3-1215U processor with UHD graphics, and 8GB of LPDDR4x-4266 RAM that's expandable to 32GB. Less enticing is the 128GB of eMMC storage that comes standard, though users can elect for a 256GB of 512GB SSD (M.2 2242 form factor).





Other features include four 2W speakers with Waves Audio, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, a microSD card slot, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports (with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support), two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.





Obviously you're not going to install titles from Steam on this thing, though services like NVIDIA's GeForce NOW are fair game. The caveat is that Lenovo appears to only be offering the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook in Europe for 599 euros, at least for the time being.













Meanwhile, Lenovo also announced the IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus and IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. The Slim 3i features a 14-inch 1080p display (with or without touch support) powered by a Core i3-N305 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It's available now starting at $499.99.











