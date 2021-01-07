Lenovo Kicks Off CES 2021 With New IdeaPad Laptops, Yoga 7 AIO Desktop And More

Lenovo always has great products, and during CES 2021 they are showing off an expanded lineup for the new year. There are laptops for nearly any use case and monitors for at work or at home, which could be one in the same place nowadays. Let's take a look at just some of what Lenovo has to show...

IdeaPad 5i Pro 14” & 16”





Lenovo is bringing performance and class into one package with the latest editions of the IdeaPad 5i series. The laptops should perform quite well with up to 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i7 processors inside. People can also choose to use Intel Iris Xe Graphics or an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 to drive the 2.5K or 2.2K QHD IPS displays.





The 5i Pro 14” and 16” can also pack up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, making them great for getting work done on a day-to-day basis. They should also be easy to carry around, weighing in at just 3.2lbs (1.45kg). Hopefully, soon, we can get these in house to take a look at because they are gorgeous and should be rather performant. However, at launch in March in 2021, these will not be available in North America but will be available in EMEA starting at €899 and €699, respectively.

IdeaPad 5G & 4G LTE









These ultra-lightweight laptops are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. They can also be configured with up to 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage, so you can save a fair bit of work on the go. Both laptop models come with a 14” FHD IPS display driven by the Qualcomm Adreno 680 integrated graphics. All of this is powered by a 51WHr battery that can last upwards of 20hrs. If you want Windows 10 while on the move, this laptop is a stellar option that will have people asking, “What is that?”

Yoga AIO 7 Desktop





If you work at a desk and need performance, style, and quality, look no further than the new Yoga AIO 7. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is an AMD Ryzen 4000 series powered all-in-one computer that looks slick. It comes with a 27” 4K IPS display that can be rated at 99% for Adobe RGB and DCI-P3, which is great for production and editing purposes. This display is also driven by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 that should have all the performance you need.





The Yoga AIO 7 can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, and 2TB of HDD storage, meaning you can save nearly everything you do locally. Overall, the Yoga AIO 7 is made for the creator and should perform that way. It will be available in select markets starting in February for $1,599 and up.

L24i & L27e





For the on-the-go student, worker, or creator, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G and 4G LTE are incredibly thin, light, and always connected, so you can take Windows 10 with you wherever. These devices weigh under 2.6lbs and are thinner than 0.6”, so you can put them in a backpack or satchel, and you would not even notice.This year, besides computers, Lenovo is also showing off some elegant looking displays for work or at home. They are FHD (1920x1080) IPS displays with a refresh rate of 75Hz paired with AMD FreeSync, so you do not experience screen tearing at all. Regularly, the response time will be 6ms, but when users turn on extreme mode, they can expect a 4ms response time. These displays will be available in March this year and will cost $159.99 and $189.99, respectively.

Overall, Lenovo has some great products this year for people working or creating wherever they are. These products are only the tip of the iceberg from several companies, though, as CES 2021 officially starts next week. Thus, stay tuned to HotHardware for more announcements coming soon.