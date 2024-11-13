LEGO Horizon Adventures Devs Share How They Created The Game With Real Blocks
With the same blocks, you can recreate the LEGO Horizon Adventures game in the real world. This will include the characters themselves, buildings, treasure chests, and many more. According to Lucas Bolt, the leading artist at Guerrilla, the game will also be full of natural landscapes with LEGO.
Buildings and structures were made with LEGOs to the most creative level, reimagining the Horizon world with these blocks. The game's machines, which are important to the game itself, is another area where the game shines in its design and synergy with LEGO.
LEGO is fully invested in the video game world, too. Recently released sets include the Legend of Zelda themed Great Deku Tree, along with countless Mario sets. It has a rich history of LEGO games combined with other popular franchises, such as Batman, too. LEGO has also made its own block version of historic consoles such as this Atari 2600.
The LEGO Horizon Adventure is releasing on November 14th, on multiple platforms. Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs will all get access to this creatively exciting title. The widespread release on multiple consoles is also something that has been happening more in the video game space, with brands like LEGO wanting the most outreach it can get to expand its exposure to gamers across devices.
One fun aspect about LEGO games is typically how interactive the environments are, much like if you were really in a LEGO environment. Disassembling blocks and rebuilding are all customization aspects that make the world fun and intriguing. There is also a co-op mode, perfect for families and those wanting to join the fun with a friend.