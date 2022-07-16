CATEGORIES
Leftover Prime Day Deals Bring LG 120Hz OLED Smart TVs For Hundreds Off And More

by Lane BabuderSaturday, July 16, 2022, 02:22 PM EDT
Amazon Prime Day may be over, but that doesn't there aren't still a myriad of hot tech deals to be had. Check out these great deals we've gathered up in the wake of this year's Prime Day...

Let's start with the beautiful 55" 4K LG OLED. This fantastic display features up to a 120Hz refresh rate and is NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync premium compatible, making it fantastic for gaming. It also comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for those handy smart-display features. It is currently priced at $996.99, down 41% from its typical price, a savings of a whopping $703.


Perhaps you want a bit larger of a display. For only $3 more than the LG, this TCL 65" 4K UHD TV might just fit the bill. This display works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and features built-in Roku functionality. At $999.99, you'll be saving $500 from the normal list price of $1,499.99 -- that's a discount of over 33%.

Maybe you would rather be more mobile, in which case, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" tablet might be a good fit. At a price of only $299.99 you can save $50 with this 14% discount. You'll get a great Samsung-built Galaxy tablet with all the features you have come to expect from an Android device.

But that's not all! There are many more similar deals currently in flight. Check out some more HDTVs and electronic deals below:
