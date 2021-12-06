Leaked Google Pixel Watch Images Highlight A Sleek Bezel-Less Design

Image Source: Front Page Tech



The watch, which has been reported by several outlets to have been codenamed "Rohan," is supposed to be accompanied by proprietary watch straps as well. And knowing Google there will also be features that will be exclusive to Pixel phone owners, much like Apple and Samsung do with its smartwatches. It will be interesting to see how well the Google Pixel Watch will fair in an already crowded smartwatch market. It does have the advantage over some in that it will have its Pixel phone cohorts to pair with, like Apple and Samsung do. Hopefully the watch does launch in Q1 so we can put an end to all the rumors and leaks and finally get our hands on it.





