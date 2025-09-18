CATEGORIES
home News

LattePanda IOTA Palm-Sized Intel x86 SBC Is Here To Challenge Raspberry Pi 5

by Zak KillianThursday, September 18, 2025, 12:00 PM EDT
Performance usually isn't a first-order concern when you're buying a single-board computer, but it definitely can have an impact on what sort of workloads you can run with your micro machine. If the performance of the Raspbery Pi 5 isn't doing it for you, how about the new Lattepanda IOTA? This one-board beastie packs in an Intel Processor N150, sporting four Gracemont E-cores and an adjustable TDP from 6 to 15W.

lattepanda benchmark

Lattepanda compares the IOTA against the Raspberry Pi 5 directly in the graph above, using Geekbench 6 results. It's no surprise that the relatively modern Gracemont cores trounce the older Cortex-A76 cores in the Broadcom SoC that the Pi uses, although it's worth noting that they have a 1.2 GHz clock rate advantage. To hit that speed, you'll need the active cooler that Lattepanda offers for the system, although you could probably rig up your own cooling just as well. Besides improved performance, the x86-64 ISA of the N150 means a vast library of software is immediately available, too.

lattepanda io expansion

As standard, the IOTA includes three 10-Gbps USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 jack, Gigabit Ethernet, a headphone jack, a MicroSD card slot, and a variety of tiny FPC connectors for things like eDP, I2C, and curiously, PCI Express 3.0 x1. You'll need an expansion board to access the latter, but it supports full M.2-2280 SSDs as long as you're fine with the 1 GB/second transfer rate cap. For other purposes, there's an M.2 E-key slot (typically filled with a Wi-Fi card), a GPIO header, and a power input header that can be used with a PoE or "UPS" add-on, the latter of which uses three 18650 lithium cells.


Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention pricing; you don't buy SBCs because they're super capable, after all. The Lattepanda IOTA starts at $129 for a device with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory 64GB of eMMC storage onboard. That's the bare board, though; if you want a kit with a Wi-Fi card and a cooling solution it's going to start at about $170. The version with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage starts at $175 and prices go up from there. You can add four different expansion boards, an aluminum case, a dedicated (non-USB) power adapter, and an e-DP touch display to your order over at DFRobot.
Tags:  Intel, sbc, lattepanda
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment