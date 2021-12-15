Whoa, NVIDIA Is Giving Away Badass Matrix-Themed GeForce RTX PCs And Custom GPU Backplates

We adore giveaways, as should be obvious from the frequent ones we host ourselves. But we're not the only ones to award cool gear to lucky winners. To celebrate the release of The Matrix Awakens next week, NVIDIA has teamed up with modders to gift three custom Matrix-themed PCs, as well a handful of snazzy themed GPU backplates.





"These builds are one-of-a-kind and built with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs , and are fully watercooled and customized," NVIDIA explains.





The one shown above is the Digital Storm Backup Operator, modded by Stefan Ultrich (a.k.a. RandomDesign), a full-time artist and experienced modder from Germany who currently lives in Michigan. It consists of a Digital Storm Aventum X chassis, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Ryzen 9 5950X, ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Formula, 32GB of HyperX Fury RGB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD + 4TB HDD, 1,400W 80 Plus Gold PSU, and HydroLux Pro custom liquid cooling.





The second modded system up for grabs is the NZXT Nebuchadnezzar, built by Dave Cathey (Insolent Gnome), who runs a fiberglass repair business and is another experienced modder. This one sports an NZXT 710i chassis, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, AMD Ryzen 5 5800X, NZXT N7 B550 motherboard, 32GB Team T-Force DDR4 memory, 1TB SSD, NZXT C850 PSU, NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO, and NZXT AER LED fans.





Last but certainly not least is a modded creation called The Breacher. This one was made by Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak, a professional modder who's been with the GeForce team for the past several years.







"Tips’ creation for this project is a broadcast station jury-rigged to emit a pirate signal that impersonates a hacked sentinel. While the entire build itself is interactive, the computer case itself can be easily removed from the system and used as a stand-alone machine," NVIDIA explains.





It's out fitted with a GeForce RTX 3090, Ryzen 9 3950X, MSI X370 Carbon, 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD, and 1,200W Cooler Master PSU.









In addition to giving away three killer PCs, five "extremely rare" backplates custom-themed after The Matrix Awakens. These are specifically for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti . Obviously not everyone owns that card, but even still, these would make great decoration pieces.





So, how can you win one? The giveaway run from now until December 22. To enter, NVIDIA says...