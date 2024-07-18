CATEGORIES
Last Chance Deals: Snag A $150 HP Laptop, Sony Camera For $500 Off And More

by Paul LillyThursday, July 18, 2024, 11:08 AM EDT
HP laptop on a desk.
It's been a whirlwind week in terms of deals, with Amazon's Prime Day event kicking off a frenzy of sales both from within and at places like Best Buy and Walmart. While the two-day sales bonanza is officially over, there are still bargains out there, like a dirt cheap HP laptop and a big discount on a mirrorless camera from Sony. Let's dig in, shall we?

Over at Best Buy, the retailer's 'deal of the day' is a 14-inch HP laptop that's on sale for $149.99 (save $50). It packs a GeForce RTX 4090 mobile GPU, 64GB of RAM, and, well, just kidding. Obviously you're not getting anywhere near those specs at netbook-like pricing. So, what does it actually come equipped with at a penny shy of $150?

You can think of it as a modern-day netbook for basic computing chores. The 14-inch display has a 1366x768 resolution (HD) and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor (4C/4T, up to 2.6GHz, 4MB of L3 cache), 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

That's obviously an anemic collection of hardware, but if you're looking for an ultra-cheap laptop to fart around the web and hammer out a Google Doc (and have not interest in a Chromebook), this is about as inexpensive as it gets. Heck, you could spend around the same amount on a calculator (Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX II).

Sony Alpha 7 III mirrorless camera on an orange background.

While not as cheap, those looking to take their photography to the next level can pick up Sony's Alpha 7 III mirrorless camera + 28-70mm lens at a deep discount, with Amazon offering the lowest price—it's on sale for $1,498 (save $501). It's also available for $500 off at Best Buy for $1,499.99.

For anyone who's been out of the game for a bit, the industry is pivoting away from DSLRs and into mirrorless territory. The Alpha 7 III has been on the market for several years, but is still very much a capable shooter, and deeply discounted from its launch MSRP to boot. It features a full-frame interchangeable lens and can shoot photos at up to 24.2MP, as well as record at up to 4K.

Other notable specs include an ISO range of 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-204,8000) for photos and 100-51,200 (expandable to 100-102,400) for photos, up to 10fps silent or mechanical shutter, 693 phase detection, and both USB Type-C and micro USB connectivity.

Note you can score just the Alpha 7 III body for $1,298 at Amazon and $1,299.99 at Best Buy.

Here are some more lingering deals...

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on a countertop.
