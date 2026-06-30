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Last Chance To Lock In The $250 Lifetime Plex Pass Before Price Triples

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 30, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT
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Over the years Plex has become the most popular choice for those looking to stream their own media thanks to its ease of use and reasonable pricing. The pricing part of the company’s recipe to success, however, is set to take a hit with a big increase scheduled for its lifetime plan at the beginning of July. That means today is the last day to lock in the pre-price hike rate.

The lifetime plan is currently available for $250, which offers complete access to everything Plex has to offer including power features for those who run their own media servers. However, beginning on Wednesday, July 1 that price will jump to $750 as the company says it “reflects the real, ongoing value of the software we’re committed to building and maintaining for years to come.”

plex last chance lifetime plan 250 body

For now, the price increase is only going to impact those who want a plan where they pay once and don’t have to think about it again. The monthly Plex Pass pricing remains the same at $6.99 a month, while the annual Plex Pass price will continue to be $69.99. That said, it won’t be all too surprising if these plans see their own price hikes in the future as the cost of just about everything else keeps going up.

Thankfully there’s an alternative for those looking to save a buck, but it’ll require users to deal with a learning curve. Jellyfin is an open source competitor to Plex that offers the same core functionality but requires having to learn a bit of networking knowledge for remote streaming. Do you want to learn what a reverse proxy manager is? Then Jellyfin might be the perfect opportunity to gain a new skill while dodging a subscription fee.

Hopefully Plex’s decision to price out most users from its lifetime plan spurs the developers behind Jellyfin to make its software more accessible to a wider audience, which would provide an easier transition for those looking to move away from Plex.
Tags:  Streaming, plex, jellyfin
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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