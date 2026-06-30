Last Chance To Lock In The $250 Lifetime Plex Pass Before Price Triples
The lifetime plan is currently available for $250, which offers complete access to everything Plex has to offer including power features for those who run their own media servers. However, beginning on Wednesday, July 1 that price will jump to $750 as the company says it “reflects the real, ongoing value of the software we’re committed to building and maintaining for years to come.”
For now, the price increase is only going to impact those who want a plan where they pay once and don’t have to think about it again. The monthly Plex Pass pricing remains the same at $6.99 a month, while the annual Plex Pass price will continue to be $69.99. That said, it won’t be all too surprising if these plans see their own price hikes in the future as the cost of just about everything else keeps going up.
Thankfully there’s an alternative for those looking to save a buck, but it’ll require users to deal with a learning curve. Jellyfin is an open source competitor to Plex that offers the same core functionality but requires having to learn a bit of networking knowledge for remote streaming. Do you want to learn what a reverse proxy manager is? Then Jellyfin might be the perfect opportunity to gain a new skill while dodging a subscription fee.
Hopefully Plex’s decision to price out most users from its lifetime plan spurs the developers behind Jellyfin to make its software more accessible to a wider audience, which would provide an easier transition for those looking to move away from Plex.