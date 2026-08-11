Laser Power System Allows Drones To Fly Without Battery Swaps

Lab-testing the laser receiver on a drone - Image: Matter & Light

Published in the Matter & Light journal, a study led by Han Jianhua at the Civil Aviation University of China details a device capable of converting an impressive 38.49% of incoming laser energy into usable electricity . That efficiency figure represents one of the highest ever recorded for over-the-air laser power transmission.





Energy-converting laser cell - Image: Matter & Light



However (and rather ironically), blasting a compact receiver with lasers presents a massive thermal problem. During initial testing, temperatures quickly spiked between 80°C and 90°C (174°F and 194°F).





Obviously this heat threatened to degrade the perovskite layer and risk structural damage to the aircraft itself, so what the team did was integrate specialized antimony triselenide nanocrystals into the receiver matrix. Because these nanocrystals are poor thermal conductors, they form a shield that protects the perovskite layer while preserving the extreme temperature difference needed for the thermoelectric generator to churn out extra electricity. Crucially, adding the nanocrystals also enlarged the crystal grains within the perovskite material, reducing internal defects and smoothing electron transport.





Stages of laser cell in operation - Image: Matter & Light

