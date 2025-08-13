CATEGORIES
Perovskite Indoor Solar Cell Breakthrough Paves The Way For A Battery-Free Future

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, August 13, 2025, 05:24 PM EDT
The way we power our devices could be changing soon. Right now, batteries pose some big problems. Mining for them pollutes our planet, and we don't have enough infrastructure to recycle the battery waste we create. This challenge is compounded also by projections that in the next six years, the amount of battery waste that will need recycling will exceed 1.4 million tons. Thankfully, a recent scientific breakthrough suggests that we could soon ditch batteries in favor of a new technology that allows room light to power our everyday devices.

Scientists have now identified a material dubbed perovskite, which helps to create a unique type of solar cell that indoor lights can power. Perovskite's chemical composition is quite similar to calcium titanate, which is known for its use in manufacturing ceramic capacitors. Scientists have tried in previous research to make perovskite material durable enough to create a stable solar cell. However, all previous efforts haven't ended well. Recently, scientists discovered that a mixture of 3 compounds combined with a Triple Passivation Treatment (TPT) method could solve the problem. The result? It may now be possible for normal room lights to power devices that normally depend on batteries.

The report noted that this new tech is especially useful for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It explained that "by 2030, an estimated 500 billion devices will be connected to the IoT, driving the demand for efficient and low-cost green energy solutions. While individual devices consume minimal power, supplying energy to billions of small wireless devices is a major challenge for the IoT."

This discovery was masterminded my a collaboration of scientists from various reputable institutions in various countries including China, United Kingdom and Switzerland. 
