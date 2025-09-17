CATEGORIES
Lamborghini's Fighter Jet-Inspired Pregunta Concept With V12 Engine Is Up For Auction

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:38 AM EDT
When the covers for the Lamborghini Pregunta concept car were pulled back in 1998, people were blown away by its futuristic aircraft-inspired design and engineering. Even if it was the last of the pre-Volkwagen-owned Raging Bulls, the one-off supercar has remained inspirational and futuristic more than two decades later. For the second time in its life, the Pregunta is being offered for sale by Broad Arrow Auctions, this time on October 10, 2025.

The Pregunta, which is “question” in Spanish, was a collaboration between Lamborghini and French coachbuilder Heuliez. The design, spearheaded by Marc Deschamps, was heavily influenced by the Dassault Rafale fighter jet. Details such as the matte gray paint, the canopy-like wraparound windshield, and removable polycarbonate roof panels, plus the side air intakes definitely borrow ideas from the famed delta-winged aircraft. 

Beneath the exterior skin, the Pregunta is a drivable concept built on a heavily modified Lamborghini Diablo. While later Diablos were predominantly all-wheel drive, the Pregunta was engineered to be rear-wheel-drive experience. Powering the thing was a 5.7-liter V12 that put out 537 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, channeled through five-speed gated manual transmission. Apparently, the Pregunta was claimed to max out at 207 mph and drop a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds. Dude.

Inside, the cabin is a mix of Lambo flair and driver-focused simplicity. If the vibrant Azure blue Alcantara upholstery (with a central wall that bisects the driver and passenger compartment) doesn't capture your eye, the surprisingly modern interior technology might. The mod-cons were pretty groundbreaking for their time, with rear-view cameras that fed into a central LCD screen, fiber-optic ambient lighting, and a digital gauge cluster derived from Formula One technology, to name few. 

The Pregunta's history is as fascinating as its design. Commissioned while Chrysler owned Lamborghini, it made its public debut at the 1998 Paris Motor Show just a month after VW/Audi acquired the brand. The car was retained by Heuliez for many years before being sold to a private collector in 2008. It was recently certified by Lamborghini's Polo Storico and has been displayed in the Lamborghini Museum since.

Broad Arrow Auctions has placed a pre-sale estimate of $2.9 million to $4.2 million for the Pregunta.
Tags:  Automobiles, Lamborghini, auction, concept-car
