Konami TurboGrafx-16 Mini Retro Console March Launch Delayed Until Further Notice





Gamers of a certain age were elated to hear that Konami would be releasing the TurboGrafx-16 Mini gaming console, which is designed (and operates) in the same vein as the Nintendo NES Classic Edition and Sony PlayStation Classic. Konami originally announced the retro console in June 2019, and the company revealed the very next month that the TurboGrafx-16 Mini would launch in March 2020

Unfortunately, Konami will miss its March 19th launch date, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what the culprit was: the coronavirus. The company issued a statement indicating that it has encountered an "unavoidable suspension" at its manufacturing and shipping facilities that will delay the launch until further notice.

"We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation," the company writes. "We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing once confirmed."

The following English language TurboGrafx-16 games will be preinstalled on the console:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness (Nectaris)

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninjaspirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

And the following PC engine games (Japanese originals) are loaded up:

Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

Aldynes

Appare! Gateball

Bomberman ‘94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Chō Aniki

Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

Dungeon Explorer

Fantasy Zone

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

Gradius (Nemesis)

Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)

Jaseiken Necromancer

Nectaris (Military Madness)

Neutopia

Neutopia II

Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

PC-Genjin (Bonk)

Salamander

Snatcher

Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

Super Darius

Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

Super Star Soldier

The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

Ys I&II

At this point, we don't have any idea when Konami will launch the TurboGrafx-16, but we'll be sure to give you an update as soon as we hear anything. And it's completely understandable and expected that Konami would have to take this step, even if it's disappointing to customers. We've already seen the Mobile World Congress, Facebook F8 Conference, GDC, and numerous other events canceled due to the coronavirus. And it's highly likely that the upcoming next-generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles will see their introductions delayed as well -- both are "scheduled" to launch during the Holiday 2020 shopping season.