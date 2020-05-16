CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillySaturday, May 16, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT

Konami's Highly Anticipated TurboGrafx-16 Mini Game Console Gets New Release Date

TurboGrafx-16 mini Retail Box
The TurboGrafx-16 is making a comeback in miniaturized form, as is vogue for game consoles of yesteryear, and had it not been for disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, it would already be here. Alas, Konami announced in early March that it would not be releasing the mini console on March 19 as originally scheduled, promising further details once a new delivery time was confirmed. Apparently it has now settled on a release date, as evidenced on Amazon.

You can still pre-order the TurboGrafx-16 mini on Amazon for $99.99, and according to the product page, it will release on May 22, 2020. Assuming that is actually the case, then we are basically looking at what amounts to a two-month delay over the originally planned retail launch. Not bad, considering how the virus outbreak has disrupted manufacturing as a whole.

TurboGrafx-16 mini

The TurboGrafx-16 mini is the model that is headed to North America. Another version of the console called the PC Engine Core Grafx mini will launch in the UK, France, and Italy, while there is also a PC Engine mini in Japan, with different specifications. It's all a little bit confusing, especially if you are not familiar with the original console(s).

I remember opting for the TurboGrafx-16 instead of a Sega Genesis what feels like a million years ago. It was the wrong the decision—the Genesis fared way better, with the TurboGrafx-16 selling poorly in North America—but one I would probably make again. A happy mistake, if you will. Why is that?

TurboGrafx-16 mini Controller

Despite the disappointing reception, the TurboGrafx-16 was a powerhouse at the time, even though it was not a true 16-bit system—it had an 8-bit CPU, along with two 16-bit graphics chips (video color encoder and video display controller). I may be romanticizing things, but from what I remember, the graphics and gameplay were really good for the time period.

TurboGrafx-16 mini Games
Splatterhouse (left) and J.J. & Jeff (right)

Some of the iconic titles I played on the TurboGrafix-16 come pre-loaded on the TurboGrafx-16 mini. Among them is Splatterhouse, a delightful horror action game that I never ended up beating. I also have fond memories of playing Bonk's Revenge and J.J. & Jeff. Sadly, Keith Courage in Alpha Zones is not included, and it is not possible to add additional games (though we will have to wait and see if the modding community comes up with anything).

There are 50 games in all. The console also comes with a gamepad, an HDMI cable, and a USB cable to power the device.


Tags:  Gaming, consoles, Konami, turbografx-16 mini, turbografx-16
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms