Konami Mum As PS5 Pro Owners Complain Silent Hill Looks Worse On Upgraded Console

Owners of both the PS5 Pro and Silent Hill 2 Remake are not happy, however, as Konami has not responded yet to the glaring issues. On reddit, gamers are asking Konami and the Bloober Team, which developed the game, for a patch to fix these issues. The Silent Hill 2 Remake is touted as a PS5 Pro enhanced title, a growing list that includes other games such as Alan Wake 2 PS5 Pro enhanced games bring both higher frame rates and higher resolution graphics overall. Together with Sony's upscaling technology on the PS5 Pro, console owners expect a better experience. With the pricey $699 MSRP price of the PS5 Pro, it is even more important that it delivers on the few upgrades that it does have over its predecessor, and not falter with technical glitches.While game bugs are often expected, this issue is one that is best resolved as quickly as possible to not mar the early reputation of the PS5 Pro and Silent Hill 2 Remake. You can bet there are gamers who passed on the upgrade breathing a sigh of relief that their older console is at least performing without these current bugs.For now, we'd recommend waiting on the game to get an updated fix before trying it on the PS5 Pro.