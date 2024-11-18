Konami Mum As PS5 Pro Owners Complain Silent Hill Looks Worse On Upgraded Console
According to some gamers on Reddit, the title is plagued with technical issues on Sony's flagship console. One of the bigger complaints has to do with the reflections flickering, making it virtually unplayable. When running well, the game has been nicely remade and has some gorgeous graphics that put you in this scary, realistic world.
As Sony has pushed ray tracing and the upgraded graphics prowess of the PS5 Pro over its predecessor, it is surprising these lighting and reflection issues would crop up so prominently. The PS5 Pro does have some competent specs, as a recent tear-down reveals. The issues facing gamers with Silent Hill 2 Remake are certainly optimization problems and bugs that should be ironed out. At $69.99, this is not a cheap game, but priced like a high-tier release.
PS5 Pro enhanced games bring both higher frame rates and higher resolution graphics overall. Together with Sony's upscaling technology on the PS5 Pro, console owners expect a better experience. With the pricey $699 MSRP price of the PS5 Pro, it is even more important that it delivers on the few upgrades that it does have over its predecessor, and not falter with technical glitches.
While game bugs are often expected, this issue is one that is best resolved as quickly as possible to not mar the early reputation of the PS5 Pro and Silent Hill 2 Remake. You can bet there are gamers who passed on the upgrade breathing a sigh of relief that their older console is at least performing without these current bugs.
For now, we'd recommend waiting on the game to get an updated fix before trying it on the PS5 Pro.