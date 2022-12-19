CATEGORIES
home News

Kohler's Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet Swirling With Alexa Is Here To Flush Your Dollars

by Aaron LeongMonday, December 19, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT
hero KOHLER Numi 2 0%20nightlighting
Kohler's latest-and-greatest smart toilet, the Numi 2.0, is available for your home starting today. It packs every commode tech that's guaranteed to make your tush blush, but if you know of better ways to flush $12,000 of your hard-earned cash down the (smart) toilet, let us know in the comments.

Snuck in at CES 2019 (and winning some awards along the way), the Kohler Numi 2.0 is packed to the brim (rim?) with the latest toilet tech (a la Toto from Japan) such as a motion detection with auto open/close heated seat, auto flushing, articulating temperature-controlled bidet jets to wash your privates, UV bacteria-killing lighting for the bidet, pre-misting of the bowl so things don't stick to the sidewalls, and a build-in auto deodorizer. When all things are said and done, the Numi 2.0 also has a warm air drying system for your pampered hiney. As with most smart devices, power outages tend to their Achilles heel, but not this smart toilet has a mode called Emergency Flush, which allows for up to 100 flushes.

kohler numi

What makes the Numi 2.0 standout from the rest, however, is Amazon Alexa integration, plus LED lighting and speakers. Let's be honest, many of us already have smart assistant speakers in our bathrooms, so having a toilet that listens in on your potty time habits or counts your flatulences shouldn't weird you out too much. As it is, the Numi 2.0 utilizes Alexa to controls Amazon Music playlists and serves also a regular Echo device. Kohler has not mentioned any plans to integrate Alexa with the new Matter protocol for greater smart home compatibility and control. The Bluetooth speakers are a little odd inclusion, but if you want, you can party on the can anytime by streaming from any paired devices. 

Controlling the toilet functions is done with a wall-mounted remote control. Additionally, the functions, LEDs, and other deeper settings can be set in the Kohler Konnect app.

The Numi 2.0 is definitely a tech showcase for smart toilets. If you'd like one, the price, as we mentioned earlier, is a butt-clenching $12,000 before installation costs, and is available to distributors as we speak.
Tags:  smart toilet, kohler, toto
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment