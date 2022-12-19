Kohler's Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet Swirling With Alexa Is Here To Flush Your Dollars
Kohler's latest-and-greatest smart toilet, the Numi 2.0, is available for your home starting today. It packs every commode tech that's guaranteed to make your tush blush, but if you know of better ways to flush $12,000 of your hard-earned cash down the (smart) toilet, let us know in the comments.
Snuck in at CES 2019 (and winning some awards along the way), the Kohler Numi 2.0 is packed to the brim (rim?) with the latest toilet tech (a la Toto from Japan) such as a motion detection with auto open/close heated seat, auto flushing, articulating temperature-controlled bidet jets to wash your privates, UV bacteria-killing lighting for the bidet, pre-misting of the bowl so things don't stick to the sidewalls, and a build-in auto deodorizer. When all things are said and done, the Numi 2.0 also has a warm air drying system for your pampered hiney. As with most smart devices, power outages tend to their Achilles heel, but not this smart toilet has a mode called Emergency Flush, which allows for up to 100 flushes.
What makes the Numi 2.0 standout from the rest, however, is Amazon Alexa integration, plus LED lighting and speakers. Let's be honest, many of us already have smart assistant speakers in our bathrooms, so having a toilet that listens in on your potty time habits or counts your flatulences shouldn't weird you out too much. As it is, the Numi 2.0 utilizes Alexa to controls Amazon Music playlists and serves also a regular Echo device. Kohler has not mentioned any plans to integrate Alexa with the new Matter protocol for greater smart home compatibility and control. The Bluetooth speakers are a little odd inclusion, but if you want, you can party on the can anytime by streaming from any paired devices.
Controlling the toilet functions is done with a wall-mounted remote control. Additionally, the functions, LEDs, and other deeper settings can be set in the Kohler Konnect app.
The Numi 2.0 is definitely a tech showcase for smart toilets. If you'd like one, the price, as we mentioned earlier, is a butt-clenching $12,000 before installation costs, and is available to distributors as we speak.