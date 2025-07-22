CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Data Center/Enterprise

Kioxia LC9 Is The World's First 245TB SSD For Insatiable AI Storage Demands

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 22, 2025, 09:04 AM EDT
Kioxia LC9 SSDs on a gray gradient background.
Kioxia is not messing around with its latest ultra high-capacity solid state drive (SSD) offerings for the enterprise. To wit, the company announced it is expanding its LC9 series with what it rightfully claims is the industry's first 245.76TB NVMe SSD in both 2.5-inch and Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.L designs.

The new capacity and compact E3.L form factor option join Kioxia's previously announced 122.88TB model (available in 2.5-inch and E3.S form factors), all of which are purpose built for generative AI storage needs.

"Generative AI places unique demands on storage, including the need to store vast datasets for training large language models (LLMs), and to create embeddings and vector databases that support inference through retrieval augmented generation (RAG). These workloads require storage solutions with large capacity, high speed, and exceptional power efficiency," Kioxia explains.

Kioxia LC9 SSD slide.

In terms of performance, the LC9 features a PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface and a 32-die stack of 2 terabit (Tb) BiCS Flash quad-level cell (QLC) 3D flash memory (so 8TB per 154 BGA package) with CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) tech to deliver up to 12,000MB/s of sequential read performance and a more modest 3,000MB/s for sequential writes.

Meanwhile, random data access is rated at 1.3 million IOPS for reads and 50,000 IOPS for writes. None of these are going to set any speed benchmarks compared to the fastest consumer NVMe models on the market (or even Kioxia's own CD9P series), but they're still performant and obviously offer a ton of capacity for the data center. It should also be noted that reads are typically far more important than writes in the data center.

Other notable features include failure recovery at the die level, parity-based error management, AES-256 encryption, power loss protection, and an endurance rating of 0.3 drive writes per day.

Kioxia says it is currently sampling its LC9 series SSDs to select customers.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, data center, Enterprise, kioxia, lc9
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment