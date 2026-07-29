CATEGORIES
home News

Kioxia Launches Liquid-Cooled NX1 AI SSDs To Tame Extreme Heat

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 29, 2026, 09:11 AM EDT
Kioxia NX1 SSDs on a gray gradient background.
Call it an AI upgrade super-cycle, if you will, but today's AI servers pack dozens of high-power GPUs into tighter rack environments. Managing thermal output has quickly become a key operational bottleneck for hyperscale data centers amid the AI arms race. Enter Kioxia, which aims to address those mounting heat challenges with its new NX1 series, a family of E1.S PCIe 5.0 NVMe solid-state drives featuring support for direct liquid cooling (DLC), otherwise known as direct-to-chip cooling.

Serving as the successor to the company's XD8 Series, the NX1 lineup is tailored specifically for accelerator-rich server chassis where traditional air cooling is reaching its physical limits. The NX1 also represents Kioxia's first SSD release to support DLC (not to be confused with downloadable content).

"As AI infrastructure continues to scale, storage must keep pace with increasingly dense, accelerator-rich server designs. The E1.S form factor helps maximize storage density while supporting advanced thermal management, including cold-plate-compatible direct liquid cooling configurations that enable efficient heat dissipation in high-performance AI server environments," Kioxia says.

Underneath the heat spreader, the NX1 series pairs a next-generation Kioxia controller built in-house with 8th-generation BiCS Flash triple-level cell (TCL) memory (same as found on Kioxia's BG7 series SSDs), utilizing CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology.

Compared to the outgoing XD8 series, Kioxia claims its latest SSD series boosts sequential write throughput by up to 38% and delivers up to 20% faster random write performance.

Drive capacities range from 1.92TB up to 15.36TB, rated for read-intensive enterprise workloads at 1 Drive Write Per Day (DWPD). Optional TCG Opal-compliant Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) security models will also be offered for security-focused cloud providers.

Kioxia is offering two versions of its NX1 series: E1.S 9.5mm designed for both cold-plate-compatible direct liquid cooling setups and standard air cooling, and E1.S 15mm with a thicker passive heatsink for traditional high-airflow server racks.

The new Kioxia NX1 series is currently sampling to select hyperscale and cloud partners.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, kioxia, nx1
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use