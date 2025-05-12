Kingston's New Fury Renegade G5 SSD Rips 14GB/s Speeds And It's Out Now





Kingston just rolled out a new flagship solid state drive (SSD) and, at least on paper, it's an absolute scorcher. Called the Fury Renegade G5, it's a follow-up model to the original Fury Renegade, but with rated read and write speeds that are up to twice as fast (or more) thanks in big part to leveraging the PCI Express 5.0 bus (versus PCIe 4.0 on the previous model).





Anecdotally, I've been running the original Fury Renegade in my Falcon Northwest PC without issue for the past few years. I made the switch from Samsung's 980 Pro after that drive gave up the ghost, and it's been both fast and free of any issues (knock on wood).





Kingston's new Fury Renegade G5 ups the ante by pairing 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory with Silicon Motion's SM2508 controller , which itself is based on 6-nanometer lithography and features low-power DDR4 DRAM cache. The result is a big uptick in read and write speeds, both for sequential transfers and 4K random read and writes.





Precise speed metrics depend on the capacity, of which there are three to choose from starting at 1TB. Here's the breakdown...

4TB: up to 14,800MB/s reads and 14,000MB/s writes, up to 2.2M random 4K reads/writes

up to 14,800MB/s reads and 14,000MB/s writes, up to 2.2M random 4K reads/writes 2TB: up to 14,700MB/s reads and 14,000MB/s writes, up to 2.2M random 4K reads/writes

up to 14,700MB/s reads and 14,000MB/s writes, up to 2.2M random 4K reads/writes 1TB: up to 14,200MB/s reads / 11,000MB/s writes, up to 2.2M random 4K reads and 2.1M writes Summed up, there's a little bit of a drop off in Kingston's rated speed metrics on the 2TB and especially 1TB models, though it's not overly steep. The biggest decline applies to sequential writes on the 1TB model. That said, 11,000MB/s is still plenty fast.





"We're eager to announce this addition to the Kingston FURY family of high-performance solutions," said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager, Kingston. "Between the power of Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD and Kingston Fury memory, high-power users and hardware enthusiasts can create their ultimate system."





You can bet we'll try to get one of these bad boys in for review to see how our own benchmarking compares to Kingston's rated specs. In the meantime, the drives are already available to purchase on Amazon at the following price points...