Kingdom Hearts Is Finally Headed To Steam After 3 Years On The Epic Games Store
Square Enix is finally bringing its incredibly popular Kingdom Hearts series to Steam, 3 years after the games debuted on the Epic Games Store. The reason this series remained exclusive to the Epic Games Store is that the titles run on Epic Games' Unreal Engine, and Epic appears to have helped out in the initial porting process of bringing the games over to PC according to series producer Ichiro Hazama.
There’s going to be a lot of Kingdom Hearts to get through for gamers looking to jump in for the first time. The titles coming to Steam are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC, and Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX alone has six different games included that span from the PlayStation 2 to the Nintendo DS. For someone looking to just get everything at once, Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece is the way to go, because it has every game in the series crammed into one easy-to-purchase package.
The best part for someone looking to get into this series for the first time is that all these games will come in the best state possible. Kingdom Hearts' roots go all the way back to 2002, and those first couple of games are pretty crusty. Square-Enix has doled out numerous graphical, gameplay, and music refinements to each game, so a new player will be able to benefit from all these upgrades on their first play.
Instead of having to deal some strange, staggered release schedule, gamers interested in jumping into into the world of Kingdom Hearts will be able to access all of the games at once on June 13th. Check out the new trailer below that Square Enix prepared fresh for this release and which includes a newly recorded theme song from singer Utada Hikaru.