Kindle E-Reader And Tablet Cyber Monday Deals Up To 44% Off For Bookworks To Burrow Into





If you're an avid reader, you should strongly consider investing in an e-reader. I know, I know—we all love the feel (and sometimes smell) of a physical book, and up until I bought a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition last year, I was firmly in the dead tree camp too. Not anymore. Among other benefits, e-readers make it easy to travel with dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of books. And with Cyber Monday serving up chunky discounts on e-readers (and tablets), now is as good of a time as ever to take the plunge.





Amazon's latest Kindle, which is on sale for $79.99 (20% off). Amazon bills this as its lightest and most compact Kindle to date. Otherwise known as Amazon's 11th generation Kindle, the latest model boasts an upgraded 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution (up from 167 ppi on the 10th generation model), 16GB of storage, and a USB-C port. One of the more affordable options is, which is on sale for. Amazon bills this as its lightest and most compact Kindle to date. Otherwise known as Amazon's 11th generation Kindle, the latest model boasts an upgraded 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution (up from 167 ppi on the 10th generation model), 16GB of storage, and a USB-C port.





Part of what I love about dedicated e-readers like the Kindle is that they're easy on the eyes. The comfort level is akin to reading a book, even after staring at the display for a long period of time. Amazon's 11th generation Kindle also features four LEDs to make reading in the dark feasible.













TCL's NXTPAPER 11 could be an exception. This brand new tablet pitches an "anti-glare paper-like feel display" that is purportedly great for reading e-books, and it's on sale for $160.99 at Amazon (44% off). Prefer a tablet? They're not the easiest on the eyes when it comes to reading e-books for extended periods of time, thoughcould be an exception. This brand new tablet pitches an "anti-glare paper-like feel display" that is purportedly great for reading e-books, and it's on sale for(44% off).





"Unlike regular tablets, the NXTPAPER 11 reduces harmful blue light by up to 61% and has a matte finish and textured screen to offer a paper-like visual experience, reminiscent of an e-reader," TCL explains.





I'm hoping to get one of these in for review to see how it stacks up to my Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Beyond the e-reading claims, however, this looks like an all-around solid Android tablet with an 11-inch display (2000x1200 resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio, 500 nits peak brightness) powered by MediaTek's 12nm octa-core Helio P60T SoC, which is comprised of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, and an ARM Mali-G72MP3 GPU.





It also features 6GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, 8-megapixel cameras (one each on the front and back), and a capacious 8,000mAh battery.





