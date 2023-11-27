Kindle E-Reader And Tablet Cyber Monday Deals Up To 44% Off For Bookworks To Burrow Into
If you're an avid reader, you should strongly consider investing in an e-reader. I know, I know—we all love the feel (and sometimes smell) of a physical book, and up until I bought a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition last year, I was firmly in the dead tree camp too. Not anymore. Among other benefits, e-readers make it easy to travel with dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of books. And with Cyber Monday serving up chunky discounts on e-readers (and tablets), now is as good of a time as ever to take the plunge.
One of the more affordable options is Amazon's latest Kindle, which is on sale for $79.99 (20% off). Amazon bills this as its lightest and most compact Kindle to date. Otherwise known as Amazon's 11th generation Kindle, the latest model boasts an upgraded 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution (up from 167 ppi on the 10th generation model), 16GB of storage, and a USB-C port.
Part of what I love about dedicated e-readers like the Kindle is that they're easy on the eyes. The comfort level is akin to reading a book, even after staring at the display for a long period of time. Amazon's 11th generation Kindle also features four LEDs to make reading in the dark feasible.
Prefer a tablet? They're not the easiest on the eyes when it comes to reading e-books for extended periods of time, though TCL's NXTPAPER 11 could be an exception. This brand new tablet pitches an "anti-glare paper-like feel display" that is purportedly great for reading e-books, and it's on sale for $160.99 at Amazon (44% off).
"Unlike regular tablets, the NXTPAPER 11 reduces harmful blue light by up to 61% and has a matte finish and textured screen to offer a paper-like visual experience, reminiscent of an e-reader," TCL explains.
I'm hoping to get one of these in for review to see how it stacks up to my Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Beyond the e-reading claims, however, this looks like an all-around solid Android tablet with an 11-inch display (2000x1200 resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio, 500 nits peak brightness) powered by MediaTek's 12nm octa-core Helio P60T SoC, which is comprised of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, and an ARM Mali-G72MP3 GPU.
It also features 6GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, 8-megapixel cameras (one each on the front and back), and a capacious 8,000mAh battery.
Here are some more e-reader and tablet deals...
- Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $119.99 (14% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB): $139.99 (26% off)
- Kindle Scribe (32GB): $279.99 (28% off)
- Kindle Oasis: $204.99 (27% off)
- Kindle Kids: $99.99 (17% off)
- PocketBook InkPad Lite: $199 (29% off)
- Color E-Book Reader: $165.89 (21% off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $59.99 (40% off)
- Fire 7 Tablet (16GB): $29.99 (33% off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB): $79.99 (43% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB): $99 (17% off)