Timber! This Killer Chainsaw Build PC Mod Rips Through Games With A GeForce RTX 3080
PC mods can take on many different forms, as the people behind them pull the designs from the depths of their imaginations. Whether it be in the form of a sneaker or a simulated race car engine, modders take PC building to the next level. Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak is one of those modders that takes his creations to a unique level, such as the DoomhordePC seen below in a YouTube video by the creator. His latest creation is no different, as he embraces the idea of ripping through content in a most brutal manner, and possibly a few zombies.
The case itself is made to look like the rusty motor portion of the chainsaw. A blood spattered blade menacingly extends out from the case, giving it the killer appeal that "Tips" was probably hoping for. Whether or not the blade has any functionality is not known, but one can hope.
Did someone say cutting edge technology? 👀— NVIDIA GeForce UK (@NVIDIAGeForceUK) July 2, 2022
Check out this impressive "Chainsaw Build", powered by an RTX 3080!
🛠️: Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak pic.twitter.com/0fnNMQajso
Top Image Credit: NVIDIA GeForceUK/Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak