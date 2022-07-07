CATEGORIES
home News

Timber! This Killer Chainsaw Build PC Mod Rips Through Games With A GeForce RTX 3080

by Tim SweezyThursday, July 07, 2022, 12:12 PM EDT
chainsaw pc
If you are looking forward to playing the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, you really need this PC build to play it on. PC modder Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak has devised a killer chainsaw PC that even Leatherface would be jealous of.

PC mods can take on many different forms, as the people behind them pull the designs from the depths of their imaginations. Whether it be in the form of a sneaker or a simulated race car engine, modders take PC building to the next level. Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak is one of those modders that takes his creations to a unique level, such as the DoomhordePC seen below in a YouTube video by the creator. His latest creation is no different, as he embraces the idea of ripping through content in a most brutal manner, and possibly a few zombies.

The DoomhordePC can bring a couple of things to mind instantly as you peer at the blood splattered, torture inducing, chainsaw case. Whether you imagine playing as Leatherface, or sawing off zombie heads in a post apocalyptic world, this PC mod is most assuredly on the cutting edge and sure to grab the attention of any fan of horror. 

The case itself is made to look like the rusty motor portion of the chainsaw. A blood spattered blade menacingly extends out from the case, giving it the killer appeal that "Tips" was probably hoping for. Whether or not the blade has any functionality is not known, but one can hope.

As far as specs go for this killing machine, not a lot is known as of now. In a post by NVIDIA GeForceUK's Twitter account, it stated it was powered by an RTX 3080. We don't know if that is a 12GB variant, or a 10GB one, but either way it will surely rip through any game that is thrown at it.

What are your thoughts on this chainsaw build? Would you play games on it, or is it a bit too much for you? Let us know in the comments.

Top Image Credit: NVIDIA GeForceUK/Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak
Tags:  Nvidia, mod, (nasdaq:nvda), pc build, rtx 3080
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment