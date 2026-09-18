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Kia And Hyundai's Theft Mess Could Turn Into A $1B Legal Pileup

by Aaron LeongFriday, September 18, 2026, 10:24 AM EDT
Certain 2011-2022 Hyundai and Kia models became overnight internet sensations, but not in a good way
Certain 2011-2022 Hyundai and Kia models became overnight internet sensations, but not in a good way - Image: Kia
A federal appeals court has revived a massive legal showdown over the viral theft epidemic involving millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles across the country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court's dismissal (per an early report by the LA Times), giving roughly 200 insurance companies another chance to pursue reimbursement from the South Korean automakers. The insurers are seeking to recoup upwards of $1 billion in payouts made for claims related to stolen vehicles and property damage linked to a viral social media trend.

Basically, the number of thefts really started to escalate after videos surfaced online demonstrating how simple it was to bypass the ignition systems of certain MY 2011 through 2022 Hyundais and Kias, which lacked electronic engine immobilizers (that prevent an engine from starting without an authorized key). Exploiting this flaw, thieves, operating under the "Kia Boyz" moniker, used nothing more than a basic USB cable and a screwdriver to steal cars in mere seconds, triggering a huge wave of vehicle thefts and joyrides across the nation.

2022 Kia Seltos
2022 Kia Seltos - Image: Kia

Consequently, insurance providers were forced to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to policyholders. Seeking accountability, roughly 200 insurers filed suit against Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., alleging that the parent companies knowingly engineered vehicles with substandard security measures for the U.S. market while routinely installing immobilizers in identical models sold in Canada and other international markets.

Initial legal efforts hit a roadblock when U.S. District Judge James V. Selna dismissed the claims against the two foreign companies, ruling that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the South Korean entities. However, the 9th Circuit panel unanimously rejected that defense. Circuit Judge Eric D. Miller highlighted that over 70% of the automakers' U.S.-bound inventory passed directly through California ports, establishing a clear physical and commercial nexus to the state. By deliberately choosing to ship vehicles lacking anti-theft immobilizers through California for American distribution, the court determined the parent manufacturers purposefully directed their business activities into the forum.

What this means is that this ruling reopens the floodgates for what could become a $1 billion legal pileup. While the manufacturers previously agreed to consumer class-action settlements and payouts to state governments totaling tens of millions of dollars, those agreements does not shield them from third-party subrogation claims brought by insurers. A recent UCLA study projected that theft rates for vulnerable Hyundai and Kia models could persist in major metropolitan areas for decades to come. 
Tags:  Automobiles, Lawsuit, Kia, hyundai
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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