KFConsole Is KFC's Finger-Licking Good NUC-Powered Gaming PC With A Tasty Chicken Chamber





What we initially thought to be a rather elaborate and quite funny joke has turned out to be real. We're of course talking about KFC's KFConsole , which is a small-form factor gaming PC that was initially designed to thumb its nose at the incredibly hyped Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X

But it appears that KFC is having the last laugh, as the company has partnered with some big names in the enthusiast industry to make the KFConsole a reality. First announced back in June, the KFConsole features a custom NC100 case designed and built by Cooler Master.

Inside you'll find an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, which is Intel's take on modular computing. Although KFC doesn't give us any specs for the compute element, a Core i9-9980HK version can be found in the new Razer Tomahawk Modular Gaming PC. The KFConsole is also equipped with a generous 32GB of RAM and a 1TB Seagate Barracuda NVMe SSD.

There's an ASUS GeForce RTX graphics card onboard as well, likely a Turing-based offering due to the inclusion of what looks to be a DVI port, along with dual fans. But perhaps the most over-the-top feature of the KFConsole is the hilarious Chicken Chamber.





Given that modern computers generate a lot of heat -- especially when equipped with a Core i9 processor and a GeForce RTX-class GPU in a small chassis -- KFC is taking the opportunity to include a pull-out tray that can hold a couple small pieces of tasty chicken. So, while you're gaming away, your chicken can stay hot and at arm's length for retrieval when you need an extra jolt of greasy, crispy yumminess in your stomach.





"Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber," writes Cooler Master. "Utilizing the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds."

Unfortunately, we don't yet have a price for the KFConsole an on-sale date, but we can't wait to get a "whiff" of these 11 herbs and spices.