CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, December 04, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT

Razer Tomahawk Modular Gaming PC Launches This Month With Optional RTX 3080

tomahawk desktop 2
Razer is introducing a rather intriguing device for us today, and it's a nice departure from the steady stream of gaming PCs that the company typically releases. The company is looking to chop through the desktop gaming market with the Tomahawk modular gaming PC, which is based around Intel's NUC platform.

To be more exact, at the heart of the Tomahawk is the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element card. The Complete Element card contains the processor -- up to a Core i9-9980HK -- memory, and SSD on a single module. This module is then plugged right into the chassis, which makes serviceability and upgrades a quick and simple affair. In this case, the module features a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD and 16GB of DDR4-2667 memory (all upgradable). You also will find a 2TB HDD backing you up for storage duties, and an open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot to add an additional SSD.

tomahawk desktop 3

But perhaps the best thing about this compact PC gaming desktop is that it can accommodate truly full-size desktop graphics cards (up to 320mm x 140mm), including the beastly NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (which is an optional upgrade from Razer). If you don't opt for the GeForce RTX 3080, you’ll have to settle for the integrated UHD 630 graphics.

When it comes to connectivity, it's pretty standard fare here with a couple of Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3.2 ports, two GbE ports, and a single HDMI 2.0a port. Fueling the system is a 750W power supply and it weighs in at just 18.2 pounds (with the optional GeForce RTX 3080).

tomahawk desktop

And of course, this wouldn't be a Razer PC without RGB lightning, which you'll find adorning the bottom of the chassis along the sides. The whole chassis looks like a sleek black monolith, which is only broken up but the green Razer logo up front.

When it comes to pricing, the barebones system without a discrete graphics card is priced at $2,399. However, if you want to add in the GeForce RTX 3080 (at least someone is able to get a reasonable supply of the cards), you'll have to pony up $3,199. The systems will be available to order exclusively from Razer.com later this month.


Tags:  Intel, Razer, geforce rtx 3080, razer tomahawk

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms