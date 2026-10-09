CATEGORIES
home News

Keurig Smart Coffee Maker Spills 1TB Of Data Over Home Network

by Aaron LeongFriday, October 09, 2026, 10:34 AM EDT
Do you have one of these Keurigs? It might be hogging your home network
Do you have one of these Keurigs? It might be hogging your home network - Image: Keurig
When an IT professional investigated why his parents’ home Wi-Fi network had been bogging down, he found the bandwidth hog was not a computer or a compromised smart TV, but the trusty kitchen counter Keurig smart coffee maker.
According to a post on X by cybersecurity enthusiast and IT specialist @NomadsGalaxy, his parents' Keurig K-Supreme SMART coffee maker managed to upload a massive amount of data across their Wi-Fi network in just 10 days. The data spike was captured via an Ubiquiti UniFi network dashboard screenshot by Nomad, revealing that the small appliance had logged over a whopping 1TB of upload and nearly 10GB of downloads. How in the world a Keurig whose primary job is to heat water, puncture coffee pods, and offer its caffeine-deprived humans a boost, is able to push an average of 9Mbps for 10 days is beyond us.

That said, there was no indication of clandestine data harvesting, spy cameras, or external botnet activity. Upon closer inspection, Nomad found that most of the data never actually escaped the router or leaked onto the open web. Instead, the smart brewer appeared to be caught in an internal network feedback loop, hammering the local access point with an endless flood of junk data requests due to a glitch.

Somethings just don't need to be internet-capable
Some things just don't need to be internet-capable - Image: Keurig

Keurig’s connected line of coffee makers uses BrewID to identify specific pod varieties, automatically adjusting brewing temperature and flow rate while syncing user rewards and brew histories to the cloud. However, when those routine telemetry ping requests encounter firmware glitches or drop local handshakes, an unhandled error loop can cause the device to endlessly retry or spam local network packets.

As harmless as this whole incident sounds, it nonetheless demonstrates what's highly possible in the Internet of Things (IoT) realm. Today's homes are filled with smart fridges and connected washing machines to automated toaster ovens that often run lightweight proprietary OSes with minimal network oversight. Any bug or glitch has the potential to choke local bandwidth, disrupt home networks, or create unnecessary (or even unsafe) security vulnerabilities.

If you'd like to enjoy your cup of joe without it being connected to your network, here's a good one that one of our editors swears by: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker ($89.99, normally $135.99).
Tags:  security, Coffee, keurig
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use