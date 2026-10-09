Keurig Smart Coffee Maker Spills 1TB Of Data Over Home Network

Do you have one of these Keurigs? It might be hogging your home network - Image: Keurig

When an IT professional investigated why his parents’ home Wi-Fi network had been bogging down, he found the bandwidth hog was not a computer or a compromised smart TV , but the trusty kitchen counter Keurig smart coffee maker.

Hey uh, @Keurig - what the hell is a COFFEE MACHINE uploading, let me double check... ONE FUCKING TERABYTE OF DATA IN 10 DAYS!?!? Immediately unplugging that. Getting my parents a new coffee machine. https://t.co/tTHMYC7hND — Nomad (@NomadsGalaxy) October 6, 2026

According to a post on X by cybersecurity enthusiast and IT specialist @NomadsGalaxy, his parents' Keurig K-Supreme SMART coffee maker managed to upload a massive amount of data across their Wi-Fi network in just 10 days. The data spike was captured via an Ubiquiti UniFi network dashboard screenshot by Nomad, revealing that the small appliance had logged over a whopping 1TB of upload and nearly 10GB of downloads. How in the world a Keurig whose primary job is to heat water, puncture coffee pods, and offer its caffeine-deprived humans a boost, is able to push an average of 9Mbps for 10 days is beyond us.

That said, there was no indication of clandestine data harvesting, spy cameras, or external botnet activity. Upon closer inspection, Nomad found that most of the data never actually escaped the router or leaked onto the open web. Instead, the smart brewer appeared to be caught in an internal network feedback loop, hammering the local access point with an endless flood of junk data requests due to a glitch.





Some things just don't need to be internet-capable - Image: Keurig







Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker ($89.99, normally $135.99). If you'd like to enjoy your cup of joe without it being connected to your network, here's a good one that one of our editors swears by: