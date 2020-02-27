CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunThursday, February 27, 2020, 08:14 AM EDT

Legendary Game Designer And 'Konami Code' Creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto Passes Away

konami code

Anyone who was around in the early days of console gaming and some of its mysterious button combinations is likely familiar with the legendary Konami Code. What you may not know is that Kazuhisa Hashimoto is the man who invented that code. He was a veteran video game developer in addition to creating the legendary Konami Code, and he passed away this week.

Hashimoto was 61 years old. Konami Tweeted that it was "saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto. Konami called the man a "deeply talented producer," noting that its thoughts were with his family and friends at this time. Word of Hashimoto's passing was first shared via Twitter by composer Yuji Takenouchi.

The iconic Konami Code that Hashimoto created was up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, and then hit start. He created that code as a Konami employee in the '80s and came to be when he was working on the Nintendo Entertainment System version of a game called "Gradius." Hashimoto once said of his creation that he hadn't played "Gradius" much, and he put in the Konami code for his use. He said that he was the one who was going to be using it, so he made the code easy to remember.

The code became an iconic part of gaming and was used by Konami as Hashimoto created it or with slight variations in many games. The code is part of pop culture and has turned up in many places, notable in the hugely popular video game Fortnite back in October to give players access to a minigame while they waited for the new season of Fortnite to start. That game put a slice of pizza at the bottom of the screen to fight falling burgers.



Tags:  Gaming, Konami, konami-code, kazuhisa hashimoto, contra
Via:  Kotaku
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms