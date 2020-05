Seasons Change In June For Animal Crossing New Horizons, Here Are All Bug And Fish Migrations

The beginning of June is quickly approaching. With the start of a new month comes a change in the availability of fish and bugs in Animal Crossing . Here are the bugs and fish that are arriving and leaving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the month of June.There are a greater number of fish and bugs arriving in the northern hemisphere, while there are a larger number of fish and bugs leaving the southern hemisphere. These shifts are based off of our real seasonal patterns- winter will soon arrive in the southern hemisphere and summer will soon be here in the northern hemisphere. Fish and bug availability therefore coincide with seasonal shifts.