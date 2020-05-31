Seasons Change In June For Animal Crossing New Horizons, Here Are All Bug And Fish Migrations
The beginning of June is quickly approaching. With the start of a new month comes a change in the availability of fish and bugs in Animal Crossing. Here are the bugs and fish that are arriving and leaving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the month of June.
There are a greater number of fish and bugs arriving in the northern hemisphere, while there are a larger number of fish and bugs leaving the southern hemisphere. These shifts are based off of our real seasonal patterns- winter will soon arrive in the southern hemisphere and summer will soon be here in the northern hemisphere. Fish and bug availability therefore coincide with seasonal shifts.
Fish and Bugs to Catch By May 31st
Fish- Northern Hemisphere
- Golden Trout- 15,000 bells. Players will find this very valuable fish swimming in the clifftop river between 4pm and 9am.
- Oarfish- 9,000 bells. This fish is available all day in the sea.
- Barred Knifejaw- 5,000 bells. This fish can be found throughout the day in the sea.
- Char- 3,800 bells. Players will want to head to the clifftop river to catch this fish between 4 pm-9 am.
- Ray- 3,000 bells.
- Mitten Crab- 2,000 bells.
- Guppy- 1,300 bells.
- Sea Horse- 1,100 bells.
- Cherry Salmon- 1,000 bells.
- Neon Tetra- 500 bells.
- Zebra Turkeyfish- 500 bells.
Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
- Mole Cricket- 500 bells.
- Orchid Mantis- 2,400 bells. This bug is found exclusively on white flowers between 8am and 5pm.
- Migratory Locust- 600 bells.
- Walking Stick- 600 bells.
- Violin Beetle- 450 bells.
- Mantis- 430 bells.
- Long Locust- 200 bells.
- Rice Grasshopper- 160 bells.
- Monarch Butterfly- 140 bells.
- Cricket- 130 bells.
- Flea- 70 bells.
Fish and Bugs that Are Arriving June 1st
Many of the fish arriving in the Northern Hemisphere are big money-makers. Players will particularly want to watch out for the variety of sharks that will arrive tomorrow. The fish that will soon be available in the Southern hemisphere are fewer in number and less profitable, but still worth catching for completionists.
Fish- Northern Hemisphere
Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
- Dorado- 15,000 bells. Dorados can be found in rivers between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Great White Sharks- 15,000 bells. They are swimming in the sea from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Whale Shark- 13,000 bells.
- Saw sharks- 12,000 bells.
- Arapaima- 10,000 bells.
- Arowana- 10,000 bells.
- Hammerhead Sharks- 8,000 bells.
- Gar- 6,000 bells.
- Giant Snakehead- 5,500 bells.
- Saddled bichir- 4,000 bells.
- Piranha- 2,500 bells.
- Suckerfish- 1,500 bells.
- Tilapia- 800 bells.
- Ribbon eel- 600 bells.
- Stringfish- 15,000 bells.
- Oarfish- 9,000 bells.
- Sea butterfly- 1,000 bells.
- Pond Smelt- 500 bells.
- Squid- 500 bells.
Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
- Drone beetles (200 bells) are found on trees all day
- Goliath Beetles- 8,000 bells. They can be found on palm trees between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.
- Rainbow stag- 6,000 bells.
- Emperor butterflies- 4,000 bells.
- Fireflies- 300 bells.
- Mosquitos- 130 bells.
- Dung beetles- 3,000 bells.
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing- 2,500 bells.